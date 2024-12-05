Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement with Northampton

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ARTWF) (“ARR” or the “Company”) announced today the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Royal Aggregator LP, an affiliate of Northampton Capital Partners LLC (“Northampton”), acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ARR (each a “Common Share”), except for 17,937,339 Common Shares (representing approximately 57% of the outstanding Common Shares following closing of the Arrangement) owned directly or indirectly by Altius Minerals Corporation, for a price of C$12.00 in cash per Common Share (the “Arrangement Consideration”).

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares in registered form will receive payment of the Arrangement Consideration following the deposit of their duly completed letter of transmittal, their Common Share certificates(s), if applicable, and other relevant documents with TSX Trust Company, the depositary for the Arrangement, in accordance with the instructions contained in the letter of transmittal previously distributed to registered shareholders. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained from the depositary at its office located at Suite 301, 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1 and are also available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. Any questions regarding payment of the Arrangement Consideration to registered holders of Common Shares, should be directed to the depositary at 1-866-600-5869 (toll-free within North America) or 416-342-1091 (outside of North America) or by e-mail at tsxtis@tmx.com. Non-registered shareholders should contact their intermediaries, such as brokers, investment dealers, banks, trust companies, clearing agencies or other nominees, for instructions and assistance on how to receive the Arrangement Consideration for their Common Shares.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, the Common Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange within three business days of closing and no longer quoted on the OTCQX shortly thereafter. The Company intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About ARR

ARR is a renewable energy royalty company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. ARR has 35 renewable energy royalties representing approximately 2.9 GW of renewable power on operating projects and an additional approximate 5.3 GW on projects in construction and development phase, across several regional power pools in the U.S. ARR also expects future royalties from Great Bay’s investments in Bluestar Energy Capital, Hodson Energy and Hexagon Energy, which increase the total project pipeline to approximately 18.6 GW. ARR combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

About Northampton

Northampton is an alternative asset management firm focused on infrastructure investments in the middle market, targeting the energy, digital, and other critical infrastructure sectors. Northampton was founded by Geoffrey Strong, John MacWilliams, Scott McBride, Don McCarthy, and other team members, with offices in New York City and Miami.

