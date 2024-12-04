Dynasty Financial Partners and Nasdaq Private Market Announce Partnership to Connect Private Company Shareholders to Top Wealth Managers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners (“Dynasty”) and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) today announced a strategic partnership that will offer thousands of private company shareholders each year access to industry-leading private wealth management and advisory services. NPM clients will now have direct access, within the NPM SecondMarket® Liquidity Platform, to valuable wealth advisory services via Dynasty Connect, a trusted network of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) who are highly experienced in meeting the specific needs of private company employees. This partnership will help NPM clients participating in private company secondary liquidity events have access to comprehensive investment and tax planning services to promote better financial futures for them and their families.

NPM is a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors. The partnership with Dynasty marks the first investment management team to join NPM’s Wealth Connect initiative to help provide advisory services directly to private company employee equity holders.

Dynasty Connect offers a concierge service dedicated to understanding the objectives of private company employees and their families to help them identify an RIA or advisory firm well-suited to meet their investment needs. By leveraging Dynasty and its network, NPM can offer access to a comprehensive suite of wealth management solutions to shareholders who have executed on the NPM SecondMarket Liquidity Platform, including financial advice, tax planning, option exercise and investment strategies, as well as legacy and estate planning. As one of the largest integrated RIA platforms, Dynasty sits at the epicenter of the independent RIA movement, matching talented advisors with individuals looking to create better financial futures.

“Dynasty is thrilled to collaborate with NPM to offer such a pioneering service to private investors,” said Shirl Penney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty Financial Partners. “It simply makes sense for investors who are creating wealth through NPM’s platform to have the opportunity to safeguard it with an independent, impartial advisor who puts their needs first. We look forward to growing this partnership and introducing even more individuals to the benefits of working with an independent RIA.”

“We are excited to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Dynasty. This partnership will help NPM better serve our clients by offering them some of the best-in-class tools, education, and advisory services to help them achieve their long-term financial goals,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market. “In the past decade, NPM has facilitated over $55 billion of wealth creation events for tens of thousands of private company employee shareholders. Our partnership with Dynasty highlights our commitment to helping entrepreneurs preserve and build wealth beyond the tender.”

Dynasty was launched in New York, NY, in December 2010 with a singular mission to empower top advisors to experience the benefits of independence for their clients, their teams, and themselves by providing high-end client service, an industry-leading platform and some of the most sophisticated offerings in the industry. To date, 58 firms representing more than 400 advisors with over $100 billion in platform assets have turned to Dynasty as a trusted partner to build their independent businesses with minimal conflicts inherent in the traditional wealth management space. Dynasty believes that many of the top advisors in the industry want to be Independent But Not AloneTM.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market for the past decade, NPM has executed more than $55 billion in transactional value across 760+ company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 200,000+ individual shareholders and investors. NPM’s primary business lines include Company Solutions, SecondMarket Trading Marketplace, Transfer and Settlement, and Tape DTM Data and Analytics. Its Company Solutions business supports private companies using proprietary technology to facilitate tenders, auctions, and pre-direct listing programs. NPM’s next-generation SecondMarket electronic trading marketplace is bringing transparency and efficiency to the block trading of private shares for employees and investors with a model fully aligned with the interests of private companies. Its Transfer and Settlement technology streamlines the complex, burdensome process of post-match workflows for companies and trading counterparties. NPM’s Tape DTM product aims to deliver on the market’s need for actionable insights into trading activity and private company data for investors.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today, it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

For more information about Nasdaq Private Market, visit www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

*Dynasty Connect is a service offered through Dynasty Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynasty Financial Partners, LLC.