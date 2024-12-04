East of England Co-op Extends Relationship With NCR Atleos, Expanding Cash Access for Local Communities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that East of England Co-op has extended its relationship with Atleos to provide ATMs through the Cashzone Network across its stores.

The East of England Co-op has grown to become one of the largest, totally independent businesses in East Anglia, with over 200 stores and 3,000 employees. As a member-owned cooperative, its shareholders are the customers who shop with them, reinforcing the organization’s strong ties with the local community.

NCR Atleos and East of England Co-op have built a successful relationship over the last 11 years. By deepening this relationship to utilize Atleos’ Cashzone ATM Network, the Co-op will enhance its ability to provide surcharge-free, reliable, secure, and convenient cash access across its stores. NCR Atleos operates more than 16,000 ATMs through the Cashzone Network across the UK.

“Atleos has helped to provide our members and customers with easy access to cash,” said Andy Rigby, Chief Operating Officer at East of England Co-op. “Not only does this expanded collaboration provide another great reason for local people to visit our stores, but it also reinforces our commitment to inclusion and community support across our region.”

“We’re proud to continue working with East of England Co-op as they extend their ATM services through our Cashzone Network,” said Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for Atleos. “Our ATMs not only provide critical access to cash but also help retailers strengthen brand loyalty and their connection with local communities.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

