AuthenticID and Credivera Join Forces to Deliver a Multi-layer Workforce Verification & Compliance Solution

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuthenticID, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, has announced a partnership with Credivera, the first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials in workforce management. AuthenticID’s technology will strengthen Credivera’s verification in workforce credentials and its risk and compliance solution.

As part of this partnership, AuthenticID's advanced identity verification and biometric authentication technology is now available through Credivera's application, powering seamless verifications in seconds.

“We are excited to work with AuthenticID’s leading technology in providing almost instant identity proofing and re-authentication services to ensure the highest level of assurance for our clients' workforce,” stated Dan Giurescu, Credivera CEO. “With this partnership, our clients can reduce risk and fraud for their onsite workforce and secure systems access.”

The combined solution enables Credivera clients to seamlessly add layers to workforce workflows for employee background checks, education and credential verification, professional and license certification validation, and drug screening. A standout feature of this partnership is AuthenticID’s extensive document coverage, with the ability to verify over 8,500 ID types across more than 240 countries and territories.

“Credivera delivers a leading-edge solution using verifiable credentials, and AuthenticID is delighted to partner with them to enhance their trust with both speed and accuracy,” said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID CEO. “As workforce authentication, risk and compliance evolve alongside the push toward digital trust, AuthenticID is poised to the needs of our client and partner network with a multi-layered approach to verify identities and fighting fraud.”

AuthenticID’s partnership also demonstrates the continued innovation and evolution of the platform, which has progressed to support the growing demand for verifiable credentials and mDLs.

For more information on AuthenticID’s full suite of identity verification solutions, visit www.AuthenticID.com.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

About Credivera

Credivera is charting the future of digital credentialing, offering a leading-edge secure platform that embodies the anticipated shifts in the credentialing landscape. As a trailblazer in workforce management and digital credentials, Credivera provides a robust solution for the secure management, sharing, and verification of credentials, aligning with the expected evolution of the industry. Founded in 2018 with presences in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera is setting the norm while actively forecasting and navigating the future dynamics of credential management. Get more out of what you know at credivera.com.