LabVantage Solutions and The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) Partner to Advance Digital Transformation in Forensic Science

SOMERSET, N.J. & THE HAGUE, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS platforms enabling rapid deployment at reduced costs, and The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) today jointly announced a partnership to digitalize forensic laboratory workflows as part of NFI’s IT renewal initiative. A key aspect of this collaboration is the implementation of LabVantage Solutions’ Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), which is designed to streamline NFI’s forensic operations by replacing fragmented processes and incorporating advanced capabilities.

NFI’s IT renewal initiative aims to modernize its infrastructure by replacing outdated manual systems with streamlined, automated workflows. Currently, the workflows involve multiple manual registrations across different systems, which can lead to time-consuming tasks and potential inconsistencies. The integration of LabVantage LIMS will unify data entry and enhance traceability, ensuring that data is efficiently recorded and utilized. It will also improve overall clarity and operational efficiency across forensic investigations, saving valuable time for all involved.

Peter Blom, Chief Information Officer of NFI, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to innovate and improve our forensic services. By integrating a sophisticated LIMS, we are setting a new standard in forensic science.”

“We are proud to work alongside NFI in their mission to enhance forensic operations,” said Michel Gerlicher, President, LabVantage International. “This collaboration will bring about a new era of efficiency and reliability in their laboratory workflows.”

The project includes contributions from Protinus, which served as the IT broker, and Capgemini, which is developing the sovereign cloud infrastructure to host the LIMS. The new system will integrate seamlessly into NFI’s operations, ensuring compliance with stringent security standards while enabling forensic experts to work faster and more confidently. By leveraging a secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure, the partnership will meet the highest standards of data protection and regulatory compliance, including BIO (Baseline Information Security for Government) and BBN (Baseline Information Security for Enterprises) requirements.

Alan Marcus, Chief Growth Officer at LabVantage Solutions, emphasized the broader implications of this alliance: “We are excited to see the real-life impact our investments in industry-specific solutions bring to our clients. With Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) becoming the de facto delivery standard, we expect vertical solutions to prove increasingly impactful, allowing clients to benefit from the latest innovations without being held back by past adaptations required by industry-agnostic software. NFI’s validation that our forensics solutions are fit for purpose is encouraging, and we are humbled to contribute to the fact-finding mission of NFI’s world-leading forensic laboratories.”

LabVantage Solutions, in joint effort with Protinus and Capgemini, will ensure the new system is secure and fully compliant with all required standards. By implementing LabVantage LIMS, NFI will streamline processes, enhance data accuracy, and improve data management, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and reliability. This partnership strengthens NFI’s role as a leader in delivering reliable forensic services to organizations around the world, while further establishing LabVantage Solutions’ prominence in the enterprise laboratory software solutions industry.

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. Its highly configurable, 100% browser-based platform consists of LIMS, ELN, LES, SDMS, and advanced analytics, supporting seamless deployment into any environment. Serving over 1,500 customers across life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biobanking, food & beverage, forensics, and more, LabVantage Solutions empowers innovation, helps improve product quality, and ensures compliance with industry regulations. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with offices worldwide, LabVantage Solutions has driven laboratory digital transformation for over 40 years. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

About The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI):

The Netherlands Forensic Institute is dedicated to providing high-quality forensic services to support justice, peace, and security. The NFI has achieved this position by constantly improving its products and services. Science and innovation at the NFI are strongly driven by experiences from forensic practice. Through this innovative approach and commitment to excellence, the NFI serves both national and international clients, offering a wide range of forensic products and services. For more information, visit https://www.forensischinstituut.nl/.