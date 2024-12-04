Woodside Signs Agreement for Louisiana LNG

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside has signed a revised lump sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel for the development of the three train 16.5 million tonnes per annum foundation development of Louisiana LNG.

Bechtel has worked on site since the acquisition and will continue work under a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) executed under the revised EPC contract. The LNTP provides for continued site construction and commitment to certain key materials and services required for the foundation project.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the signing of the EPC contract and continuation of engineering and construction activities contemplated by the LNTP represented an important step in the development of Louisiana LNG.

“ Louisiana LNG is positioned to provide LNG into the growing global market and generate value for shareholders in accordance with our capital allocation framework.

“ We continue to move at pace. In a short period of time, we have completed the acquisition, secured competitive revised EPC pricing that covers all three trains, and opened the data room with strong interest from potential project partners.

“ Louisiana LNG is an advantaged project that is fully permitted and has Bechtel as the EPC contractor. The competitive pricing and schedule certainty we have now secured compounds this advantage in the current uncertain market environment for competing projects.”

Woodside continues to target final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025.

Total Louisiana LNG expenditure from December to end of the first quarter of 2025 is forecast to be up to $1.3 billion, which is included in the overall estimated cost for the foundation development.

The estimated forward cost for the foundation development is $900-960/tonne, unchanged from the range at the time of acquisition.1

__________________ 1 Includes EPC, contractor completion incentive payments, owner’s costs, and contingency; excludes pipeline cost.

About Louisiana LNG

Louisiana LNG is an under-construction, pre-FID, LNG production facility and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. It is a high-quality, scalable development opportunity, with a total permitted capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum.

Louisiana LNG is a major growth opportunity that would expand Woodside’s US LNG position, enabling the company to better serve global customers and capture marketing optimisation opportunities across the Atlantic and Pacific Basins.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside’s Disclosure Committee.

