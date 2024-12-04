AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to HDI Global Select Insurance Company

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (Germany) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior) to HDI Global Select Insurance Company (Indianapolis, IN). The outlook assigned to these ratings is stable. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of HDI Global Seguros, S.A. (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of this rating is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries and ratings.)

The ratings of HDI V.a.G. reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AM Best expects HDI V.a.G.’s consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), to be maintained at the strongest level, supported by strong earnings generation and a prudent capital management approach. The group’s asset-liability and liquidity management capabilities are expected to help it withstand current external headwinds associated with financial market volatility and uncertain macroeconomic prospects. Financial leverage and coverage ratios are supportive of the group’s balance sheet strength assessment, and financial flexibility is considered excellent due to its good access to capital markets. In addition, the group continues to focus on further enhancing its prudent reserving approach and is taking actions as needed to account for inflationary pressures.

HDI V.a.G. and the Talanx Group have a track record of strong and stable operating performance, demonstrated by solid return-on-equity (ROE) ratios of 14.2% and 16.4% as per year-end 2023, respectively, as calculated by AM Best under IFRS 17. The ROE for the Talanx Group, which combines all operating group companies of HDI V.a.G., amounted to 19.4% for the first nine months of 2024, as reported by the group. Earnings diversification has improved over the past six years with increasing contributions from primary segments, underpinning robust overall group income. The group's Corporate & Specialty and Retail Germany segments continue to demonstrate a clear trend of underwriting improvements, resulting from successful restructuring measures, pricing actions and prudent risk selection. AM Best notes that the group’s earning profile diversification improved as expected during the last months with the acquisition of Liberty Mutual’s primary insurance operations in Latin America, which closed in March 2024 while the acquisition of the Brazil operation closed in November 2023. The group’s resilient investment income also continues to provide a significant source of income.

HDI V.a.G. benefits from a strong franchise and leading position in its core markets. The group has increased its geographic footprint through external growth over the past months. Insurance revenue growth is supported by good diversification of primary and reinsurance operations and enhanced by its very strong competitive position in the global reinsurance market and the German industrial segment.

HDI V.a.G benefits from a strong risk culture across the group that is underpinned by an embedded risk framework and sound risk controls.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed, with a stable outlook, for the following subsidiaries of HDI V.a.G.:

Talanx AG

HDI Global Seguros, S.A.

HDI Global SE

HDI Global Specialty SE

HDI Global Network AG

HDI Global Insurance Company

HDI Lebensversicherung AG

HDI Specialty Insurance Company

HDI Reinsurance (Ireland) SE

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior) have been assigned with a stable outlook for the following subsidiary:

HDI Global Select Insurance Company

