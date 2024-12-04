Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Mercy Announce New Contract

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercy and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri (Anthem) have reached a new multi-year agreement providing Anthem members with continued access to affordable, high-quality care at all Mercy hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices across Missouri.

With the new contract, Anthem members covered by Anthem employer-based, Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans in Missouri will have uninterrupted in-network access to Mercy doctors and care sites.

Missouri Care, Inc - doing business as Healthy Blue - has reached an agreement for the Healthy Blue Medicaid plans as well. Healthy Blue members will have continued uninterrupted in-network access to Mercy doctors and care sites.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation’s largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

In Missouri (excluding 30 counties in the Kansas City area) Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name for RightCHOICE® Managed Care, Inc. (RIT), Healthy Alliance® Life Insurance Company (HALIC), and HMO Missouri, Inc. RIT and certain affiliates administer non-HMO benefits underwritten by HALIC and HMO benefits underwritten by HMO Missouri, Inc. RIT and certain affiliates only provide administrative services for self-funded plans and do not underwrite benefits. Independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

About Healthy Blue

Healthy Blue is a Medicaid product offered by Missouri Care, Inc., a MO HealthNet Managed Care health plan contracting with the Missouri Department of Social Services. Healthy Blue is administered by Missouri Care, Inc. in cooperation with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Missouri Care, Inc. and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City are both independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.