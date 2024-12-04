AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The American Road Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) (Dearborn, MI). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TARIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TARIC is part of an insurance holding company structure wholly owned by Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, which in turn is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company (Ford) [NYSE: F].

TARIC provides a variety of coverages and services that support the sale and financing of Ford and its vehicles in dealerships throughout the United States and Canada. Principal lines include collateral protection automobile floorplan, inland marine, contractual liability insurance policies for extended service contracts, direct commercial auto liability, direct general liability and surety bonds. Although its operations are concentrated in Ford products and services in the auto industry, TARIC benefits from enterprise-wide operational synergies and efficiencies achieved through immediate access to business, low acquisition costs and geographic diversification.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that TARIC’s rating fundamentals will remain unchanged over the intermediate term. Risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is expected to remain at the strongest level, given TARIC’s conservative capital management philosophy. Operating performance is projected to remain profitable despite potential exposure to hail and convective storm losses. Additionally, innovation in all operational phases and risk management practices are aligned with the business objectives of Ford, which will continue to benefit TARIC.

