Sojourner Announces Partnership With Hawaii Coffee Company and Formation of SoJoe Coffee Platform

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sojourner Consumer Partners (“Sojourner”), a private investment ﬁrm focused exclusively on the consumer-packaged goods sector, today announced an investment in Hawaii Coﬀee Company, LLC (“HCC” or the “Company”) and partnership with Anderson Holdings, as well as the formation of its SoJoe Coﬀee platform. HCC is the leading roaster of packaged coﬀee in Hawaii and a pioneer of ﬂavored coﬀee in Japan. SoJoe Coﬀee represents a holding company which is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions with high-potential packaged and ready-to-drink coﬀee companies based in North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with Hawaii Coﬀee Company and the Anderson family,” commented Rob DesMarais, Senior Partner of Sojourner and previous Chairman of Kicking Horse Coﬀee (now owned by Lavazza). “The Company’s commanding presence in Hawaii and its embodiment of the ‘spirit of Aloha’, which is at the core of the Hawaiian culture and visitor experience, has underpinned HCC’s continued strength in Hawaii and propelled the brands into Japan and US mainland.”

“Sojourner’s experience in the coﬀee sector and track record with building and improving companies, particularly its expertise with E-commerce and sustainability, are truly diﬀerentiated,” commented Gerard Bastiaanse, President of Hawaii Coﬀee Company since 2019. “They quickly understood our business and identiﬁed areas where they could help us while committing to uphold our high standards.”

“We deeply value our multi-decade history as the owners of Hawaii Coﬀee Company and would like to thank all of our very talented and committed employees while also welcoming our new partner, Sojourner,” said William Anderson, Anderson Holdings Board Director. “We look forward optimistically to this next chapter with Hawaii Coﬀee Company.”

The Company will continue to operate as Hawaii Coﬀee Company and will maintain its roasting, milling, and oﬃce facilities and cafes across Hawaii.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Sojourner, and Jeﬀer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP served as legal advisor to HCC and Anderson Holdings. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. served as financial advisor to Anderson Holdings.

About Sojourner:

At Sojourner, we share a vision. Sojourner was founded in 2023 by Rob DesMarais, Zach Johnson, and Roger Dickhout with oﬃces in New Jersey and Toronto (Ontario) to help proven consumer branded companies accelerate their growth sustainably. Our ﬁrm possesses signiﬁcant experience in building and improving businesses, not just private equity investing or acquisitions. This operating capability is fully integrated into our investment process and serves as the foundation of our unique value-creation approach. Our complementary expertise in E-commerce, performance improvement, marketing, sustainability, and private equity investing enables us to help our companies realize their full potential. For more information, please visit sojoconsumer.com.

About Hawaii Coﬀee Company:

Hawaii Coﬀee Company is the leading roaster of coﬀee in the State of Hawaii and a pioneer of ﬂavored coﬀee in Japan. The Company was introduced to Hawaii in 1979. Hawaii Coﬀee Company owns an impressive portfolio of brands, including LION COFFEE, ROYAL KONA COFFEE, HAWAIIAN ISLES COFFEE ROASTERS CO., KOA COFFEE, and HAWAIIAN ISLANDS TEA COMPANY. The Company’s headquarters and roastery are based in Honolulu, HI with milling operations located on the Big Island in the Kona Coﬀee Belt. For more information, please visit hawaiicoﬀeecompany.com.

About Anderson Holdings:

Founded by John E. Anderson in 1956, Anderson Holdings is a private, family-owned holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Under John E. Anderson’s and his family’s leadership, Anderson Holdings grew into a diversiﬁed holding company including beverage companies, real estate assets, automobile dealerships, finance and insurance companies, and manufacturing companies. Anderson Holdings maintains significant operations today primarily in real estate development and management.