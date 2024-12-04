Rondo Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Lilly to Develop Novel CD28 Bispecific Antibodies for Solid Tumors

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rondo Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of next-generation T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. This collaboration will combine Rondo Therapeutics’ proprietary CD28 co-stimulatory platform with Lilly’s drug development and commercialization expertise to develop co-stimulatory bispecific antibodies for solid tumor treatment.

“By combining Rondo’s innovative approach to immune T cell engagers with Lilly’s deep knowledge and resources in oncology, we believe this partnership has the potential to significantly impact the treatment landscape for solid tumors,” said Shelley Force Aldred, CEO and co-founder of Rondo Therapeutics. “We are excited to collaborate with Lilly on our CD28 platform to advance the development of cancer therapies targeting solid tumors. Together, we are committed to accelerating the delivery of novel immuno-oncology therapies to the patients who need them most.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Rondo Therapeutics will receive an undisclosed upfront cash payment and is eligible for additional development and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on commercial sales.

Rondo Therapeutics’ proprietary platform features CD28-targeting binders with a wide range of co-stimulatory potencies designed to boost T cell-mediated tumor killing and overcome T cell exhaustion in the solid tumor microenvironment. Rondo’s platform delivers bispecific antibody therapeutics tailored to specific tumor targets, indications, and treatment regimens, offering a transformative alternative to traditional “one size fits all” strategies, unlocking the potential for durable responses in patients with solid tumors.

About Rondo Therapeutics:

Rondo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company breaking new ground in cancer therapy. The company’s mission is to advance bispecific antibody therapies that address unmet needs in the treatment of solid tumors. Rondo is developing a new class of bispecific antibodies designed to harness the immune system to target and eliminate tumors with enhanced safety. Rondo Therapeutics is supported by Canaan Partners, Red Tree Venture Capital, Johnson & Johnson, SV Health Investors, and Novo Holdings. The company’s pipeline includes immune-engaging bispecifics for a range of solid tumors, including bladder and ovarian cancers. For more information, please visit www.rondotx.com.