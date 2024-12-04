Stratasys and Joe Gibbs Racing Extend 20+ Year Partnership, Ushering in New Era of Additive Manufacturing in Motorsports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), today announced a five-year extension of their current working agreement that spans more than 20 years. The extension of its longstanding partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the most successful teams in NASCAR, cements Stratasys’ role as their trusted partner in additive manufacturing.

The announcement coincides with Stratasys’ recent agreement with NASCAR to become the “Official 3D Printing Partner of NASCAR”.

“Our partnership with Stratasys has allowed us to dramatically accelerate part production and testing, which has been critical to our success,” said Mark Bringle, Managing Director, Technical Partnerships, Joe Gibbs Racing. “We're excited to build on this collaboration and look forward to what we can achieve together over the next five years. Stratasys has been an invaluable partner for over two decades, providing us with cutting-edge 3D printing solutions that drive our competitive edge on the track. This new five-year extension ensures we continue pushing the limits of innovation in motorsports.”

For more than two decades, Stratasys’ advanced additive manufacturing technologies have enabled Joe Gibbs Racing to stay at the forefront of NASCAR competition. JGR uses Stratasys’ 3D printing solutions to enhance performance through faster prototyping, rapid production of custom parts, and advanced material usage. Using industrial systems like the Fortus 450mc™ and F370®CR printers with high-performance materials such as Nylon-CF10, Joe Gibbs Racing has been able to gain critical competitive advantages on the track.

“Our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing showcases the impact of additive manufacturing in motorsports,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer at Stratasys. “We're thrilled to continue this collaboration for the next five years, helping JGR push the boundaries of performance with our innovative 3D printing solutions.”

For more information on Stratasys' additive manufacturing solutions and partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, visit www.stratasys.com.

About Stratasys

