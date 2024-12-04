Luma Financial Technologies Partners with Advantage Insurance Network, Inc. (AIN) to Enhance Annuity and Life Insurance Access

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), a global leader in structured products and insurance solutions, has partnered with Advantage Insurance Network (“AIN”), a national marketing organization network of affiliated independent third-party brokerage distribution firms, to advance the life, annuity and asset-based long-term care insurance experience. This collaboration marks an industry first by introducing Luma’s advanced technology into AIN Essentials (AIN’s proprietary resource platform) in a single sign-on environment, providing all AIN Affiliates with instant access to an unparalleled suite of resources.

Through this partnership, AIN Affiliates can implement Luma’s end-to-end digital solutions, designed to simplify the management and transaction processes for annuities today, and life insurance in the not-too-distant future, in their respective agencies. Affiliates using the platform can efficiently compare products, analyze performance data, and leverage predictive analytics to tailor offerings that align with their agents’ unique goals. In addition, Luma’s integrated electronic applications, e-signature capabilities, and automated pricing technology are available to interested individual Affiliate Firms to further enhance efficiency, freeing AIN Affiliates from manual tasks and allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service.

“ By partnering with Luma, we are ensuring that AIN Affiliates have simplified access to the most advanced technology available,” said Martin Haile, Chief Marketing Officer at Advantage Insurance Network. “ Luma’s platform will empower AIN Affiliates with innovative tools that can streamline processes, enhance service delivery, and drive better results.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with AIN and their Affiliates, equipping them with cutting-edge tools that redefine how life insurance and annuities are managed,” said Steven Acosta, Director of National Sales at Luma Financial Technologies. “ This relationship underscores our commitment to simplifying complexities in the industry and enhancing the AIN Affiliate-Advisor relationship through efficient, data-driven solutions.”

The unique, industry-first integration of Luma into AIN Essentials ensures that AIN Affiliates have access to multi-carrier annuity quoting in a single sign-on environment, allowing them to stay ahead in a fast-changing marketplace and deliver tailored solutions that resonate with today’s discerning clients.

This collaboration brings together Luma’s best-in-class technology with AIN’s deep expertise in independent insurance distribution, offering AIN Affiliates the resources needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more information about Luma Financial Technologies, visit https://lumafintech.com.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma") has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Zurich, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Advantage Insurance Network

Advantage Insurance Network, founded in 1993, is the most transparent, fair & professional partner to independent distributors and insurance companies in Life, Annuity & Long-Term Care. Headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, AIN is comprised of independently owned and operated wholesale insurance brokerage general agencies (BGA) across the United States.

AIN customers represent the most diversified insurance distribution network in the United States, including Independent BGAs, Annuity FMOs, Insurtechs, Network Marketing Organizations, Point of Sale and DTC Distributors.

AIN has grown because of its unique value proposition which includes the largest professional-grade support staff for Affiliated Firms in the industry, including highly available leadership, teams of underwriters and wholesalers, proprietary platforms and transparent compensation arrangements.

For more information, please visit AIN’s website.