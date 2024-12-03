CCMP Growth Advisors Acquires Combined Caterers

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (“CCMP Growth”), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Combined Caterers (the “Company”), a premium event management and catering services provider. Chief Executive Officer Justin King and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Melissa Sutherland will continue to lead the Company, alongside the existing management team, and will remain significant shareholders in partnership with CCMP Growth. As part of the transaction, Falfurrias Capital Partners will exit its investment in Combined Caterers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Combined Caterers, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, provides turnkey event management and catering services for upscale weddings, corporate events, and other social gatherings such as non-profit galas across the Southeast. Since its founding in 1989, the Company has expanded geographically and now operates a portfolio of market-leading local catering brands across three cities: Best Impressions Caterers in Charlotte, NC; Duvall Catering & Events in Charleston, SC; and Rocky Top Catering in Raleigh, NC. The Company is known for exceptional food quality and service and serves its customers across a wide variety of exclusive and third-party venues, which are supported by centralized commissary kitchens in each market that enable the Company to execute events efficiently and consistently. Combined Caterers has had a successful track record of growth over its history and has demonstrated the ability to expand via a combination of exclusive venue additions, strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, and expansion in its off-premise catering business.

“ We’ve been impressed with the stellar reputation and growth Combined Caterers has achieved under the leadership of Justin, Melissa and the highly accomplished management team,” said Patrick McGrath, a Managing Director at CCMP Growth. “ We are excited to partner with Combined Caterers to accelerate the Company’s growth during this next chapter and support them in building the leading independent event management platform in the Southeast.”

Joe Scharfenberger, Co-Managing Partner of CCMP Growth, added, “ Combined Caterers is a perfect example of the type of business we seek to partner with at CCMP Growth and we see significant potential for expansion and accelerated growth. The Company is a leader in the expansive Southeast event catering market, is well positioned to benefit from consumers increasingly investing in live events and experiences and aligns well with our extensive experience scaling multi-site consumer businesses and consolidating highly fragmented markets.”

“ Melissa and I are incredibly proud of all that Combined Caterers has achieved over the years, which would not have been possible without the dedication of our talented team. As we enter our next phase, we are excited to partner with CCMP Growth to build on our track record of providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences,” said King.

“ Over the past six years, we have been privileged to help shepherd the tremendous growth and industry-leading performance of Combined Caterers, both of which made the Company such an attractive prospect for CCMP Growth,” said Marc Oken, Co-Founder and Chairman of Falfurrias Capital Partners. “ We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Combined Caterers team for their dedication and vision, which have been instrumental in this success. This transition represents a significant milestone in Combined Caterers’ journey, and we are confident that CCMP Growth is the right partner to help them succeed in their next stage.”

Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor, Stifel served as exclusive financial advisor and Piper Sandler Companies served as exclusive debt advisor to CCMP Growth. William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Combined Caterers.

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP Growth is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com.

About Combined Caterers

Combined Caterers is a premium event management and catering services provider that has served the Southeast since 1989 and includes three leading brands: Best Impressions Caterers (Charlotte, NC), Duvall Catering & Events (Charleston, SC), and Rocky Top Catering (Raleigh, NC). The Company specializes in providing upscale, full-service event catering for corporate events, social events, and weddings, and offers a diverse portfolio of exclusive venues across the Carolinas.