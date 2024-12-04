KKR Partners with Former Halma CEO Andrew Williams to Pursue Investments in the Industrials Sector and in the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced it is partnering with Andrew Williams, former long time CEO at Halma plc (“Halma”), to pursue new acquisition opportunities in the Industrials sector and more broadly across leading UK businesses. Andrew will assume the role of Executive Advisor to KKR.

Once a company has been acquired, KKR and Andrew will work together to support breakthrough operating performance and growth. KKR expects to support acquired businesses in implementing the broad-based employee ownership and engagement model that it has developed since 2011.

“ We have long admired Andrew’s extraordinary success in building Halma’s consistent track record of profitable growth and are delighted to be teaming up with such a seasoned executive. Andrew closely shares our values of partnership and commitment to helping make good companies great,” said Mattia Caprioli and Philipp Freise, Partners and Co-Heads of European Private Equity at KKR.

“ I am delighted to be partnering with KKR to find and make investments in world class companies and contributing my experience and capabilities to drive long term value creation. I have discovered that KKR is great fit for me, as we share a similar philosophy on growing businesses and particularly the importance of building the right culture and attracting, developing and rewarding exceptional talent at all levels,” said Andrew Williams.

Andrew has two decades of experience leading and overseeing high quality industrial companies, most recently serving as CEO of Halma from February 2005 through March 2023. Over the course of 18 years leading Halma, he completed over 100 transactions, and managed a global portfolio of around 50 leading high quality manufacturing businesses operating across safety, health and environmental end-markets. He established Halma’s Sustainable Growth Model, and evolved the company’s high performance and inclusive culture to deliver a sustained track record of resilient growth and outstanding shareholder return over more than twenty years.

“ We see tremendous opportunities in the industrials sector and in the UK more broadly. We believe our partnership with Andrew offers a differentiated value proposition to a wide range of businesses seeking to unlock accelerated growth,” said Chris Drewsen, Director and leader of the Industrials investment group for KKR’s European Private Equity business.

KKR has been investing in the UK for 25 years and in April 2023 closed its European Fund VI, an $8 billion fund that invests in the growth of leading businesses by providing access to KKR’s extensive network and business building resources. KKR is also a founding partner of the cross-sector initiative Ownership Works, a nonprofit on a mission to increase prosperity by developing and implementing broad-based employee ownership programs.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.