AM Best to Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at Cayman Islands Briefing and Networking Event

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a market briefing to discuss its outlooks on the U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, along with leading issues facing the (re)insurance industry on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort in the Cayman Islands.

Senior AM Best analytical staff will be on hand to discuss rating and investment trends, along with global benchmarking data. An additional session will explore key factors that could impact the insurance industry and the financial strength ratings of carriers, including the redomiciling of blocks of business, shifting asset allocations, and the implications of evolving regulation and counterparty risk. A look at AM Best’s proposed update to its criteria procedure, “Alternative Risk Transfer (ART),” will be included the day’s sessions. Andrea Keenan, executive vice president and chief strategy office, will deliver opening remarks.

Registration for the briefing begins at 1:30 p.m. EST. Following the afternoon program, attendees can join the AM Best delegation from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. EST at a networking reception at the resort.

To view the full agenda and to register for AM Best’s Insurance Market Briefing - Grand Cayman, please visit the event website or email conferenceinformation@ambest.com.

To see the draft criteria procedure, to be renamed “ Rating Captives and Other Alternative Risk Transfer Entities,” please visit https://web.ambest.com/ratings-services/rating-methodologies.

