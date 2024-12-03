RadarRadar Selected as White River Nutrition’s Commodity Price Risk Reporting Solution

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RadarRadar, a provider of commodity price risk management software, announced today that White River Nutrition (White River) has selected its platform as a comprehensive solution for managing commodity risk and implementing a Risk Governance Policy.

RadarRadar’s platform enables White River to establish automatic processes to track and analyze underlying positions, as well as optimize its hedging strategies. The platform provides transparency into White River’s positions and risk exposures via daily reports.

"RadarRadar provides us with the tools to manage risk more effectively and make smarter risk and compliance decisions in real time," said Walter Cronin, Co-Founder and President of White River. “We are excited to partner with RadarRadar to understand our exposures to price changes in the futures and physical markets."

White River Nutrition, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a developer and operator of oilseed processing facilities in the U.S., with soybean processing plants in Seymour, Ind., and Creston, Iowa. The company is dedicated to providing the highest quality vegetable protein meal and oil for better nutritional outcomes.

“White River Nutrition is an exciting entrant into the U.S. soybean crush industry and RadarRadar is honored to partner with such an ambitious company,” said Alexander Regnault, COO and Co-Founder of RadarRadar. “The efficiency gained from automating White River’s position and risk function allows the company to focus on what it does best: margin management, not data management. It’s a win-win that helps fuel a brighter future for both organizations and will help facilitate White River’s ambitious goals to produce superior soybean meal for better nutritional outcomes.”

RadarRadar, founded in 2010, by Ito van Lanschot, and co-founded by Norbert Verhagen, and Alexander Regnault, is the leading SaaS commodity price risk management platform. Seen as a profit center by its clients, RadarRadar enables them to earn higher margins.

About RadarRadar

RadarRadar is the leading SaaS commodity price risk management platform. From global enterprises to single crush plants, RadarRadar is a profit center for its clients. RadarRadar enables them to earn higher margins by automating position reporting. Faster, more accurate reporting enables enhanced risk function from VaR, to Stress Testing and even forward-looking margin management. RadarRadar clients spend more time making decisions with superior information. They spend much less time aggregating and validating data compared to their competition. Learn more at www.radarradar.com.

About White River Nutrition

White River Nutrition, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., develops and operates oilseed processing facilities in the U.S. With a commitment to excellence in production and safety for our employees, our team leverages decades of experience in soybean processing and is driven to produce the highest quality vegetable protein meal and oil for better nutritional outcomes. We are passionate about building lasting partnerships with farmers, contributing to our communities, and delivering superior soybean products to our customers. Learn more at www.whiteriversoy.com.