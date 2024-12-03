Perion Announces Strategic Partnership with a360media to Boost Retail Media Technology for Premium Publishers such as Us Weekly, InTouch, and Life & Style

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, today announced the launch of its publisher-focused retail media offering, already adopted by a360media, a multi-platform media company that operates top brands such as Us Weekly, Life&Style, inTouch and many others. This solution enables premium publishers to capitalize on retail media budgets, leveraging Perion's retail media technology capabilities.

Perion’s retail media solutions are helping retailers and brands deliver highly targeted online and in-store campaigns. The company’s technology enables precisely timed, omnichannel advertising that reaches custom audiences across Connected TV (CTV), digital-out-of-home (DOOH), mobile, desktop, and audio channels. This comprehensive approach engages consumers throughout their shopping journey, from initial awareness to store purchases.

Global retail media ad spending is expected to reach $137.3 billion in 2024 and grow by 20.6% to over $165 billion in 2025, according to eMarketer1. While retailers have capitalized on this trend, publishers have been challenged to benefit from it, despite the opportunities to offer advertisers broader reach and deeper audience engagement.

Perion’s publisher-focused offering allows premium publishers to seamlessly integrate the company’s retail media capabilities into their existing ad solutions. Publishers with strong advertiser relationships can now offer packages that combine traditional advertising with advanced retail media campaigns. Perion’s advanced AI-driven DCO technology enables dynamic, product-specific ads to be served near store locations, with real-time pricing updates and performance attribution for optimized campaigns.

"Our new offering enables publishers to fully unlock the potential of retail media by leveraging their existing relationships with advertisers through our advanced Retail Media solutions," said Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. "Publishers can now deliver optimized retail media campaigns that utilize the same dynamic and advanced capabilities as Perion’s top retailers, while advertisers benefit from localized, personalized ads that engage consumers at the optimal moment alongside premium inventory."

"The ability to integrate Perion's advanced retail media capabilities into our existing advertising portfolio is a game-changer," said Andy Wilson, Chief Digital Officer at a360media/Us Weekly. "This partnership allows us to offer our advertisers dynamic campaigns that reach their audiences at the right time, with the right message, driving engagement and conversions."

1 eMarketer, March 2024

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion connects advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels. Our cross-channel creative and technological strategies enable brands to maintain a powerful presence across the entire consumer journey, online and offline. Perion is dedicated to building an advertiser-centric universe, providing significant benefits to both brands and publishers.

For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.

