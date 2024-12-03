Odyssey Logistics Acquires OctoChem, Inc. in Strategic Deal Bolstering Service Offerings for Continued Long-Term Growth

As part of its continued growth, Odyssey Logistics has acquired OctoChem Inc., a chemical sample solutions provider trusted for over 20 years. The strategic acquisition equips Odyssey to meet the growing demand for its services, expanding the company's capabilities to deliver responsive logistics solutions tailored to a full range of customer needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Logistics (“Odyssey”), a global leader in multimodal logistics, today announced its acquisition of OctoChem, Inc. (“OctoChem”), a trusted chemical sample fulfillment solutions company based in Vandalia, Ill.

“OctoChem’s established reputation in chemical sample fulfillment and its central U.S. location complement Odyssey perfectly,” said Bob Boyle, President of Managed Services at Odyssey. “By combining our strengths, we can offer a more seamless and responsive solution for customers who rely on efficient and compliant sample logistics.”

Founded in 1995, OctoChem brings over 20 years of experience in custom sample fulfillment, with deep expertise in handling hazardous and pharmaceutical-grade materials.

“Demand for Odyssey’s services has continued to grow, and the acquisition of OctoChem reflects our commitment to meeting that demand,” Boyle said. “This acquisition allows us to not only expand our service offerings but also strengthens our ability to deliver tailored logistics solutions that align with our customers’ evolving needs.”

The acquisition of OctoChem strengthens Odyssey’s multimodal chemical sample fulfillment services, expanding its warehousing network and enhancing its global reach. Additionally, the acquisition accelerates Odyssey’s growth in value-adding services such as third-party logistics, ecommerce and enhanced regional service.

“This milestone is a moment to be proud of for our entire OctoChem team,” said Mark Langston, President at OctoChem. “Not only does joining Odyssey unite us with a company that is closely aligned with our mission and values, it also unlocks exciting new opportunities for a future of continued success.”

Through the acquisition, OctoChem will serve as a hub for both domestic and international fulfillment, complementing Odyssey’s existing chemical sample fulfillment network. The full integration of OctoChem into the Odyssey network will be completed over the coming months.

“Aggressive growth is a key strategic business objective for Odyssey, and OctoChem demonstrates tremendous opportunities,” Boyle said. “By combining strengths and decades of experience in the sample fulfillment space, Odyssey is now an even stronger leader in the chemical samples storage, packaging and shipping services industry.”

About Odyssey Logistics

Odyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3B. Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, LTL and LCL consolidation, managed services and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise. Our unique approach ensures that customer shipments keep moving at full speed, even in the face of ever-changing market headwinds. Our Cloverleaf® program turns our deep commitment to sustainability into a growth engine for all stakeholders, including customers, carrier partners, consumers, investors and colleagues. Odyssey prioritizes community giving through its Project Outreach program and supports numerous charitable organizations, including Junior Achievement®. For more information visit www.odysseylogistics.com.

About OctoChem, Inc.

OctoChem, Inc. was founded in 1995 and has been designing customized sample fulfillment services for its clients for over 20 years. It is among the best order fulfillment companies in the world. Located in Vandalia, IL, the heartland of the U.S., OctoChem is logistically positioned to provide clients and their customers with the best location for sample fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and on a global basis. OctoChem listens to its clients and custom designs programs that have the ability to meet the ever-changing needs of their customer base, their markets and their organization through a professional order fulfillment service. They offer product fulfillment services, order fulfillment services, along with custom repackaging of products in any size container or variable quantity and volume packaging for resale.