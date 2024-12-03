US Technology Investor Anzu Partners Signs Agreement to Acquire voxeljet AG to Accelerate Industrial-Scale 3D Printing Market

FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, voxeljet AG (“voxeljet”) entered into an agreement to sell its entire business to funds affiliated with Anzu Partners LLC (“Anzu”) via an asset deal.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in March or April 2025. The purchase agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of voxeljet’s General Meeting and foreign investment clearance in Germany. The General Meeting of voxeljet is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2025.

Anzu is acquiring voxeljet’s operating business with a strong commitment to voxeljet’s existing customers, suppliers, and employees. Anzu’s managing partner, Whitney Haring-Smith, will be the chair of the Board of Directors of the future business after closing, and current CEO, Rudolf Franz, will lead the post-transaction business. In this transaction, the business has a strong partner to support further growth and financing of the business.

“voxeljet’s technology fundamentally enables scaled additive manufacturing, supporting projects clients with decades of decided service and support. We believe that its technology advantage – from building the largest 3D printers in the world to features that enable fine details – is a decisive factor in its success in the market,” said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “On the key challenges we face today – from localizing supply chains to supporting a circular economy – voxeljet is a leader and driver of the future that we want to deliver.”

“For more than 25 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most powerful industrial 3D-printers,” said Rudolf Franz, CEO, voxeljet AG. “The combination of voxeljet’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Anzu’s technology network, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to investing in the next generation of breakthroughs will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.

The agreed purchase price is based on an enterprise value of approximately EUR 20,033,000. The purchase price will be paid through the assumption of voxeljet’s liabilities and the payment of a cash component of approximately EUR 1.7m. The purchase price is subject to customary adjustments as of the closing date.

The purchase agreement provides for a “go-shop” period that will expire at the lapse of January 12, 2025, which permits voxeljet to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals from third parties. In the event of a superior proposal, voxeljet has the right to terminate the purchase agreement to enter into the superior proposal in accordance with the conditions set out in the purchase agreement. voxeljet will solicit third-parties and any third-parties interested in acquiring voxeljet may contact the company using the contact details provided below.

Subject to the review of offers from other potential interested parties during the agreed go-shop period, the management board and supervisory board of voxeljet intend to propose to the shareholders that they approve the transaction. Simultaneously with the resolution on the transaction voxeljet’s shareholders shall also decide on the liquidation of the company which shall occur following the successful closing of the transaction.

ADVISORS

Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as Anzu’s legal counsel. Hogan Lovells International LLP is serving as voxeljet’s legal counsel.

BNP Paribas acted as financial advisor to voxeljet.

ABOUT ANZU PARTNERS

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. As of 2024, Anzu Partners managed assets of approximately $1 billion with a team of over fifty professionals in offices across Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Tampa, and Washington DC. For more information, please visit anzupartners.com.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet’s was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from Technical University Munich (TUM) with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations were launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of voxeljet technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit voxeljet’s website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter.

Virtual tour through voxeljet HQs in Germany: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVt4h_6oWkc

VOXELJET Contact details for interested parties

voxeljet AG

Paul-Lenz Straße 1a

86316 Friedberg

Germany

E-mail: johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de