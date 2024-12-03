Perfect Moment and United Repair Centre Join Forces to Launch New Repair Service, ‘Perfect for Longer,’ Across UK and Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has partnered with United Repair Centre to offer a new bespoke repair service for Perfect Moment customers, Perfect for Longer.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the iconic luxury ski wear brand, Perfect Moment,” said United Repair Centre CEO, Thami Schweichler. “Through our people-focused repair initiative, we're ensuring that high-quality moments last even longer. With United Repair Centres' premium service, your favorite ski wear is ready for another season of adventure.”

The launch of the new repair service demonstrates Perfect Moments’ commitment to sustainability and builds upon its recent introduction of rental and resale options.

“Our pieces are made to be part of life’s most memorable moments, and extending their lifespan is a natural next step,” stated Perfect Moment co-founder and creative chief officer, Jane Gottschalk. “With Perfect for Longer, we’re offering our customers a way to preserve their favorite ski wear while reinforcing our ongoing commitment to a sustainable way of living, today and moving forward.”

In addition to providing replacement zips, poppers and discreet patching, United Repair Centre also offers a clean & refresh service for down items. The service is available to UK and European customers who have purchased directly through the Perfect Moment website or an authorized stock list. For a limited time, the company is offering a free trial of the service for the fall and winter 2024 season.

Driven by Perfect Moment’s dedication to prioritizing the moments that matter, the service is designed to be swift, with garments repaired within seven days.

About United Repair Centre

A unique social enterprise, United Repair Centre provides a circular-meets-social solution to both the clothing and labor industries. They offer employment and training in high-level garment repair to marginalized communities and in turn, extend the life of garments and reduce textile waste. For more information about United Repair Centre, visit unitedrepaircentre.com.

About Perfect Moment

The Perfect Moment brand was born in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, France. The Perfect Moment brand was relaunched by Max and Jane Gottschalk in 2012 and was acquired by the company in 2017 and 2018. Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete’s dream: to experience ‘The Perfect Moment.’

In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane’s creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

