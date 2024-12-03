Normandy Homes and CB JENI Homes Announce the Launch of Hazelwood, a Premier Community in Frisco, TX

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Normandy Homes and CB JENI Homes, subsidiaries of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), are proud to announce the opening of Hazelwood, an exciting new community located in the highly sought-after city of Frisco, Texas. Situated at the prime intersection of FM 423 and Rockhill Parkway, just a short distance from the PGA Headquarters, Hazelwood offers a perfect blend of modern living, luxury amenities, and convenience in one of the fastest-growing regions in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

At completion, Hazelwood will feature a mix of 100 townhomes by CB JENI Homes and 226 single-family residences by Normandy Homes. Each home is thoughtfully designed with high-quality, energy-efficient features to ensure long-term comfort and sustainability.

The community is centered around resort-style amenities that include an expansive event lawn, a cozy fire pit with gathering spaces, a large community pool, playground, and abundant open green spaces perfect for relaxation and outdoor activities. Residents can also take advantage of scenic trails throughout the community, ideal for walking, jogging, and cycling.

Hazelwood’s prime location in Frisco offers the best of suburban tranquility and urban convenience. Just minutes from the PGA Headquarters, the community is also close to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Hazelwood residents will enjoy easy access to major highways, making it an ideal location for commuters traveling to downtown Dallas and beyond.

“We are excited to unveil Hazelwood in Frisco,” said Steve Schermerhorn, President of CB JENI Homes and Normandy Homes. “This new community reflects our dedication to offering a variety of premium living options that combine luxurious amenities, thoughtful home design, and an unbeatable location.”

Hazelwood is now open for sale with townhomes starting in the $500s and single-family homes starting from the $700s. Prospective buyers are invited to explore the community and learn more about available homes by visiting the Hazelwood community page at CB JENI Homes or Normandy Homes for details.

About CB JENI Homes | CB JENI Homes has been dedicated to creating exceptional townhomes in prime Dallas-Fort Worth locations since 2009. Known for thoughtful designs, CB JENI townhomes offer spacious, low maintenance living with striking architecture and a streamlined homebuying experience. As one of the largest townhome builders in the DFW area, CB JENI has built a strong presence across the region, earning numerous industry awards for its unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

About Normandy Homes | Since 2012, Normandy Homes has proudly built timeless new homes for discerning homebuyers in centrally located Dallas-Fort Worth communities. With a commitment to craftsmanship and service, Normandy presents beautiful homes anchored in traditional – yet distinctive – design. The organization’s rich dedication to delivering excellence stems from a local community spirit and a team value to treat each home as if it were their own, engaging the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and quality. This passion — and drive to continually improve — has allowed Normandy to earn more than 20 homebuilding awards.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc. | Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates through its seven subsidiary homebuilders in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and Green Brick Insurance. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services/