1NCE Signs New Long-Term Strategic Collaboration With AWS

COLOGNE, Germany & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1NCE, one of the fastest growing companies in IoT, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable the next phase of growth for 1NCE’s software platform.

The 1NCE software platform with AWS’s cloud infrastructure provides strong availability, reliability, and consistency for quality IoT across the world with data sovereignty. 1NCE now operates the largest worldwide IoT core in the cloud, with more than 23,000 customers from 52 countries collecting data from 30 million managed endpoints across 173 countries.

Collaborating with AWS also enables 1NCE to continue developing its software platform, which has garnered awards and recognition from Fierce Network, Frost & Sullivan, Gartner® and the SaaS Awards. 1NCE recently opened the platform for external software providers to build plugins, and is training innovative vendors to develop and distribute new software tools that meet the needs of IoT users.

According to James Brehm Associates, an industry-leading analyst insight firm: “1NCE’s setup – now with even greater collaboration with AWS – offers an outstanding proposition, since there is no other IoT company growing at that pace. Based on our ongoing research, 1NCE is the biggest privately run network provider out there, with more than 30 million subscribers. It’s now rubbing elbows with ‘the big telcos,’ as it is ranked in the top 10 of IoT service providers globally.”

“1NCE is a powerful combination of in-house development and strategic partnerships. We have just a few partners by design, instead focusing on powerful deals with select vendors that enable us to be global, lower our costs and provide the highest quality. AWS is one such powerful partner -- supporting us to innovate, think and execute at scale,” said Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE.

The 1NCE Lifetime Flat subscription is simple: customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as a dollar per year per device. Customers can use the 1NCE platform to accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months, determine device location without GPS, and optimize transmission to increase battery life by up to 70 percent.

New customers can get started today at the 1NCE online shop. Customer support is available in 25 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 173 countries and regions. The platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.