FinCEN Report Company Launches AI Tool, Hal, to Help Business Owners Understand How to Comply with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinCEN Report Company today announced the launch of Hal, its innovative AI-powered solution that simplifies understanding the requirements of Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) compliance and BOI reporting for millions of American business owners. This launch comes at a critical time, as federal estimates indicate over 30 million businesses still need to meet their CTA filing requirements before year-end.

Powered by Product Genius technology and trained on the extensive legal CTA expertise of thought leader and attorney, Jonathan Wilson, Hal serves as a 24/7 virtual guide, helping business owners understand what they need to do to meet legal compliance requirements. Business owners can ask Hal virtually any question and get answers back immediately. It has proven difficult for the government to communicate the requirements and make them understandable to business owners. Lawmakers have scolded regulators in Congressional hearings over their apparent inability to educate more than 30 million business owners on the CTA’s requirements.

" With over 30 million businesses yet to file their beneficial ownership information reports, there's an urgent need to eliminate the barriers to filing," said Jonathan Wilson, founder of FinCEN Report Company. Wilson authored The Corporate Transparency Act Compliance Guide, the leading book covering the intricacies of the law. " Our partnership with Product Genius transforms complex regulatory requirements into accessible, straightforward guidance through Hal, our AI assistant,” continued Wilson.

By launching Hal, FinCEN Report Company has now made it possible for millions of business owners to get simple, natural language answers to their questions. Business owners can ask Hal questions at no charge by visiting fincenreport.com/ai-by-hal.

Key Benefits to using Hal:

- Free and Instant access to expert CTA guidance through conversational AI

- Simplified explanation of complex filing requirements

- Personalized support based on specific business circumstances

- Reduced compliance costs and time investment for business owners

" By combining Product Genius's advanced AI capabilities with FinCEN Report Company's deep regulatory expertise, we're making CTA compliance accessible to every business owner," said Ken Gavranovic, CEO & Co-founder of Product Genius. " We are so happy to power Hal, which represents a significant step forward in democratizing regulatory compliance."

The Corporate Transparency Act, which took effect January 1, 2024, requires millions of small businesses to report their beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Many business owners remain unaware of these new legal obligations or struggle to understand the requirements.

For more information about FinCEN Report Company's AI-powered CTA compliance solution, visit fincenreport.com/ai-by-hal. More information about Product Genius is available at www.productgenius.guru.

About FinCEN Report

FinCEN REPORT is a SOC 2 Type I certified online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The company's patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform features advanced security measures including individual secure data lockers that ensure personal identifiable information (PII) remains private and protected. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.