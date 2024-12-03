Voya Financial teams up with Orion to launch new technology platform for financial professionals

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it is collaborating with Orion, a premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for financial professionals, to launch a new and enhanced technology platform for its Voya Financial Advisors (VFA) business. Voya WealthPath will provide VFA’s financial professionals with an integrated experience of holistic in-plan and retail and advisory solutions, including financial planning and client relationship management tools. The new platform offers a more efficient, streamlined experience for the firm’s network of financial professionals to help them better manage their business, service and retain clients, and grow their practices.

Voya WealthPath comes at a time when Voya is focused on investing in its financial professional platform and accompanying retail presence. The new solution builds on Voya’s continued enhancements in technology and value-added services that support financial professionals and their clients.

“Over the past several years, Voya has delivered on our mission and vision of serving our clients, and the financial professionals we work with while continuing to meet the evolving health, wealth and investment needs of our customers and their participants,” said Jonathan Reilly, president, Voya Financial Advisors. “Our commitment and relentless focus on customer satisfaction has been supported through the products and services we offer today, along with the technology we provide to financial professionals. The enhancements we are offering through this new platform expand what VFA offers to the marketplace and reinforce Voya’s commitment to building a foundation for competitive growth across our broad scope of advisory solutions.”

Through the Orion end-to-end platform, Voya WealthPath offers a new set of integrated technology solutions, product offerings, and resources to help VFA financial professionals further connect the workplace and retail needs of individuals — both in and out of one’s retirement plan. This includes an enhanced digital and service experience for financial professionals and clients, including:

New retail brokerage and advisory account opening processes;

Seamless integration of data; and

Easier tracking of client interaction.

The new solution will also provide financial professionals with access to enhanced financial planning tools, providing clients with a more comprehensive view of their full financial picture to deliver holistic advice, connect progress toward goals, and collaborate on goals-based planning — all on one easy-to-use platform.

“At Voya, we are committed to investing in our advisory business to deliver a differentiated experience for our customers,” added Reilly. “Our goal is to empower advisors and other financial professionals with the support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape, and working together with Orion, a provider who is focused on innovation, does just that. As we continue to invest in the technology utilized by Voya Financial Advisors, we remain well-positioned for growth within the Retail Wealth Management space while being able to offer distinctive value to financial professionals and their clients.”

“We are excited to work together with Voya Financial Advisors to elevate the advisor technology landscape,” said Todd Bertucci, Orion’s EVP of Technology Sales. “The new platform, designed to offer a best-in-class, unified experience, integrates Orion’s pioneering technology seamlessly with Voya’s systems, enriching every aspect of the advisory process from financial planning to compliance and portfolio accounting. Working with Voya underscores our commitment to supporting financial professionals’ unique business goals by providing highly flexible technology solutions that help drive growth and efficiency. Through this collaboration, we are empowering VFA’s financial professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace with the tools they need to enhance their client experiences and expand their practices efficiently.”

The launch of Voya WealthPath further complements and builds on Voya’s comprehensive suite of in-plan and retail advice and guidance solutions designed to help individuals work toward their financial goals. Most recently, Voya introduced a new dual Qualified Default Investment Alternative, providing plan participants with more-personalized retirement investments and broader sophistication for asset allocation. Voya’s growing support solutions also include its advisory services program through Voya Retirement Advisors, advisor managed accounts advisory program and myVoyage personalized financial-guidance, and connected workplace-benefits digital platform.

Voya plans to continue investing in its broader retail wealth management presence throughout 2025 and beyond by providing new solutions to support its financial professionals. Today, Voya’s Retail Wealth Management business, which serves the needs of both in-plan and out-of-plan customers, supports $31 billion in Retail Client Assets.1

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of benefits, savings, and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

1. Voya Financial internal data as of Sept. 30, 2024.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: “Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life.” Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 15.2 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with more than 12 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.7 trillion in assets under administration and $72.5 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of September 30, 2024) and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms* rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

