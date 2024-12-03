The Cheesecake Factory’s Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake and Special Gift Card Offer Are Back for the Holidays

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is bringing back its Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake for the holidays. First introduced last year and already a holiday favorite, this festive flavor features peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a delicious mint chocolate brownie, and it is now available at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide.

"We are very pleased to announce the return of our Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "We added it to our legendary lineup of cheesecakes last holiday season, and it quickly became a guest favorite. We look forward to offering it again this year.”

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory is featuring a special holiday gift card offer online and in its restaurants nationwide through the end of the year: For every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, guests will receive a $15 bonus card that can be redeemed from January 1 through February 28, 2025.*

With more than 250 menu selections – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift to give to anyone on your holiday shopping list, or to keep for oneself. Use them when dining in or ordering online for pickup or curbside to-go from https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Terms and Conditions:

Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $15.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 11/14/2024 through 12/31/2024 at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards, or purchased from any The Cheesecake Factory restaurant located in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, in a single transaction from 11/29/2024 through 12/31/2024. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 01/01/2025 and expire 02/28/2025 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. Bonus Cards may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 347 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia®, Flower Child® and a collection of other FRC brands. Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2024, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the eleventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com, www.iamaflowerchild.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune. ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.