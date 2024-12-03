Memphis Grizzlies Announce Partnership With Shift4

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Memphis Grizzlies have announced a multi-year partnership with Shift4, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to power payments for the team as well as other events at FedExForum.

As the official point-of-sale partner of the Memphis Grizzlies, Shift4 will provide a suite of payment processing solutions to simplify operations and enhance the fan experience at FedExForum. Shift4 will power food and beverage concession sales throughout the arena and will also process payments for ticketing transactions to deliver a seamless ticket-buying experience for fans.

“We’re excited to partner with the Grizzlies and enhance the commerce experience for their fans. Shift4’s payment technology will streamline transactions from the time fans purchase their tickets online to game day when they’re buying food and drinks at the concession stands,” says Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment Dustin Alpert.

“One of our primary goals is to partner with companies that help enhance the fan experience, and Shift4’s payment solutions are an industry leader,” said Ted Roberts, Grizzlies Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Shift4 delivers quick and seamless transactions throughout FedExForum allowing our fans to spend more time enjoying the action.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.