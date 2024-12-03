FCC Issues 15-Year Renewal of Globalstar’s Blanket Mobile Earth Terminal Authorization

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar”), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, today announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “the Commission”) has issued a radio station authorization to GUSA Licensee LLC granting it a 15-year renewal of its authority to operate numerous categories of mobile earth terminals with its U.S. and French-licensed NGSO satellites throughout the United States and its territories.

The Commission’s reauthorization includes Globalstar’s ability to continue to expand its ancillary terrestrial network footprint as well as support the hundreds of millions of users who rely upon Globalstar for critical direct-to-device connectivity.

“We appreciate the ongoing confidence the FCC is placing in Globalstar with the completion of the licensing renewal for our existing mobile satellite system,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “Having now received both this 15-year renewal of our authority to operate all of our mobile earth terminals including ancillary terrestrial networks as well as the renewal of Globalstar’s HIBLEO-4 system received in August, the reauthorization of our current mobile satellite system is complete. In the future, we will focus on our mobile satellite system’s expansion and evolution through the substantial additional investments recently announced.”

Globalstar appreciates the time and effort of the dedicated members of the FCC on this reauthorization.

