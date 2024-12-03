Moosehead Breweries Gets on Board With Porter Airlines

TORONTO & SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moosehead Breweries is now the beer partner of Porter Airlines. The Canadian-owned and operated brewery will have products available on all Porter flights, beginning this week.

Passengers will be able to enjoy Moosehead Breweries’ flagship beers; Moosehead Canadian Lager, and their premium ultra-light lager, Cracked Canoe, free of charge as part of the airline’s signature service.

Porter elevates the economy travel experience for all passengers across North America with its award-winning onboard service, including complimentary wine and beer served in glassware, premium snacks, plus free, fast WiFi on Embraer E195-E2 routes. The airline is rapidly expanding its North American network, serving every province in Canada and 16 destinations in the U.S.

The Moosehead story begins in 1867, the year of Canadian Confederation, when Susannah Oland began brewing her October Brown Ale in her family’s backyard. The brewery has remained in the family ever since, and six generations of Olands have grown the company into one of Canada’s leading brewers. Moosehead is now the last major brewery in the country still owned by Canadians, and Susannah’s great-great-great grandsons, Andrew Oland, President and CEO, and Patrick Oland, CFO, are continuing her legacy.

Quotes

“Porter continues to align our brand with premium Canadian partners that are passionate about their craft and have strong community relationships. Moosehead has a remarkable history and quality products that are now shared with our passengers as a part of Porter’s signature onboard service.”

- Julian Low, vice president, commercial services, Porter Airlines

“The Moosehead team is incredibly excited about working with Porter to put our beer into the hands of hardworking Canadians on every flight - whether they’re travelling on business or rewarding themselves with a well-earned vacation. Since its inception, Porter has redefined hospitality in the airline industry - and we’re proud to be playing a role in delivering that elevated experience to passengers.”

- Trevor Grant, vice president of marketing and sales, Moosehead Breweries

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Moosehead Breweries

Moosehead has been led by the Oland family since 1867, making us the last major brewery in Canada that is still owned by Canadians. Our 157-year history is as rich as the flavour of our beer. Today, we exist to reawaken and reward the courage to go after what’s difficult because we know that obstacles are just opportunities to show the world what you’re capable of.