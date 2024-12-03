Agritask Supports EUDR Preparedness for Ritter Sport Division

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ritter Sport Nicaragua, part of the chocolate manufacturer Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, has expanded its strategic collaboration with Agritask, a crop supply intelligence company, as part of its long-standing cocoa engagement in Nicaragua. Ritter will leverage Agritask’s European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) solution to ensure compliance with the upcoming requirements and foster a sustainable supply chain.

The chocolate manufacturer has partnered with Agritask since 2021, deploying its technology to support cocoa cooperatives in Nicaragua in various sustainability initiatives. With the upcoming EUDR enforcement, Ritter will leverage Agritask’s technology to detect deforestation risks across its cocoa plots via satellite imagery. The real-time data and proactive plot monitoring will enable Ritter to identify deforestation risks and ensure its sourcing practices align with the environmental regulations.

“This expansion in our relationship with Agritask is a critical next step in our ongoing mission to ensure sustainable cocoa systems to the cooperatives and farmers,” said Elizabeth Rizo, Cocoa Cooperation and Purchasing Manager at Ritter Sport Nicaragua. “Agritask’s technology gives us more visibility into growers’ sustainability practices and how our cocoa is being produced. This helps us improve EUDR compliance, but also enhance collaboration with growers for stronger sustainable outcomes.”

Agritask’s solution streamlines farmer due diligence and risk mitigation and enhances trust across the supply chain. By easing data collection and farm-level visibility challenges, Ritter will be able to make data-driven decisions that improve compliance and sustainability, optimize resource allocation, and drive operational efficiency.

Key features leveraged by Ritter include:

Plot Polygon Mapping: Agritask provides various tools to map farmers' and cooperatives’ geolocations, including digital drawings on mobile and web, and batch import of existing digital files, supported by satellite imagery and AI-driven engines.

The Risk Assessment Engine: an advanced algorithm to automate and optimize risk assessments for deforestation presented on a single dashboard.

Traceability: digital tools supporting traceability workflows to ensure integrity in the chain of custody and preservation of supply chain information from field to export-ready batch.

“Ritter has worked closely with cooperatives for years and is leading the way in EUDR preparedness and sustainable agriculture for cacao,” said Ofir Ardon, Chief Business Officer at Agritask. “By putting the right processes, workflows, and data gathering techniques in place, Cooperatives enable more sustainable, environmentally friendly cocoa production even before the EUDR deadline. This strong foundation will support its compliance with EUDR and other regulations that will continue to emerge and evolve. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership and work with a company that goes above and beyond in its efforts for grower engagement.”

About Agritask:

Agritask is a Crop Supply Intelligence Company, empowering food and beverage enterprises to drive environmental impact and ensure supply chain resilience. Leveraging augmented on-ground data, AI/ML, and data analytics, Agritask equips Food & Beverage enterprises with invaluable insights and cutting-edge tools. Agritask helps these enterprises achieve and quantifiably measure their sustainability goals and optimize supply operations while mitigating risks across globally distributed ecosystems.