L&T Technology Services secures $50 million deal as a strategic partner from a global network provider.

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, announced its selection by a leading global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America, ensuring seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.

The multi-year agreement, estimated at USD 50 million, will enable the company to provide comprehensive support for the client’s advanced networking solutions, ensuring seamless integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

The partnership combines LTTS’ deep expertise in engineering and R&D services with the client’s cutting-edge wireless networking solutions. Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking new opportunities and enabling future-ready operations. The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards.

"This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first sizable breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks. By integrating a GLOCAL services model, cutting-edge automation and AI-driven frameworks, we will deliver value and reliability to our customer. This will help us elevate our partnership with the client further,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,700 employees across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2024.