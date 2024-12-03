Redwire Partners with YouTuber Mark Rober and CrunchLabs to Enable a Unique Selfie-Taking Satellite for STEAM Outreach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has partnered with YouTuber Mark Rober and CrunchLabs to provide a space camera to support the SAT GUS mission. Rober’s SAT GUS mission, led by CrunchLabs, Google Pixel, and T-Mobile, is a custom-built satellite designed to capture selfies in space for millions of fans on Earth.

SAT GUS will enable users from around the world to upload their photos via spaceselfie.com and specify their city. Using Redwire’s flight-proven camera technology, SAT GUS will capture HDR pictures of user-submitted selfies that will be displayed on a Google Pixel phone onboard SAT GUS, with Earth as the backdrop. The photos will then be transmitted to Earth. The SAT GUS mission is part of a unique science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) activation that raises awareness of the impact space has on our daily lives and will support underserved engineering students around the world.

“Redwire is proud to partner with Mark Rober and CrunchLabs for the SAT GUS mission, which will use Redwire’s trusted space cameras to support a one-of-a-kind STEAM initiative to give millions of people around the world access to space,” said Austin Jordan, Redwire Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Redwire cameras have enabled hundreds of missions, from low Earth orbit, to the Moon, and beyond, and we are proud to leverage this heritage for SAT GUS.”

Redwire’s camera technology capitalizes on decades of flight heritage to deliver proven space domain awareness capability for civil, commercial, and national security space mission applications, including machine vision, optical navigation, science, remote sensing, photogrammetry, inspection, video monitoring, and mission documentation. Redwire cameras recently supported Intuitive Machines' historic lunar landing for the IM-1 mission. Additionally, the Orion Camera System, developed by Redwire in partnership with Lockheed Martin, launched on Artemis I and captured images from that historic mission.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.