Veolia boosts its activities in the Middle East, targeting 50 % growth by 2030.

During French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Saudi Arabia, Veolia (Paris:VIE) unveils its growth ambitions in the Middle East, a geographic booster of the GreenUp strategic plan.

Committed to the region for over fifty years, the Group leverages its international expertise and capacity for innovation to facilitate the deployment of cutting-edge, tailor-made solutions, particularly in the fields of water treatment, hazardous waste, and decarbonizing local energy. After achieving sales of 1.1 billion euros in 2023 in the Middle East, Veolia is now aiming for + 50 % growth by 2030.

This acceleration is based in particular on a genuine awareness of the effects of climate change in the region. According to the 2024 Ecological Transformation Barometer conducted by Veolia, 86% of Saudi residents (+22 points compared to 2022) and 81% of Emirati residents (+20 points compared to 2022) now consider climate change to be a reality.

To meet the challenge of ecological transformation in the Middle East, continuing to offer its municipal and industrial customers innovative solutions that meet their needs and fueling its ambitions in terms of growth, Veolia relies on its international expertise and its ability to adapt its innovations to local issues.

In the water sector, at a time when the Middle East is having to adapt to the consequences of climate change and cope with the increasing scarcity of water resources, Veolia offers comprehensive support for the water cycle. The Group innovates to offer a mix of solutions for reusing water resources, supporting the most water-consuming industries in their activities, and successfully carrying out large desalination projects1. The development of desalination capacities, which represent a potential market of $97 billion between 2024 and 20281, is essential, as they are today part of the mix of solutions needed to cope with the increasing scarcity of water resources.

Veolia is supplying its cutting-edge technologies to the Hassyan desalination plant (United Arab Emirates), the second largest in the world, supplying water to 2 million people; to the Hamriyah plant, supplying drinking water to 1.4 million people; and to the Mirfa 2 plant, supplying drinking water to 210,000 households in the United Arab Emirates. The Group also equips the Sur plant in Oman with its reverse osmosis technologies, and the Sadara-Marafiq plant in Saudi Arabia, which has been operating since 2016 to supply industrial water to the Jubail petrochemical complex. With an order book that is already full. On desalination, Veolia plans to grow twice as fast as the market over the coming years.

Veolia is also stepping up its efforts to decarbonize the region by offering solutions for treating municipal, industrial and hazardous waste and producing local decarbonizing energy. In this area, for example, the Group is working alongside Tarshid, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality organization, on the country's first energy performance contract, which, thanks to a series of measures to optimize cooling systems, will deliver 30% energy savings and avoid 4,630 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

By 2023, 4.1 million tons of industrial waste had been processed in the area, 149 MW of district cooling capacity installed and 656 GWh of electricity saved alongside Enova since 2019, the joint venture created by Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia back in 2002.

"The Middle East is a key region for Veolia, to the point that we have decided to make it a geographical growth booster for our GreenUp 24-27 strategic plan. Faced with the scarcity of water resources, which is particularly intense in the region, the stakes are immense. As a world leader in water technologies, we have a major role in supporting Middle Eastern countries in the implementation of solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Desalination, a booming market, represents a major opportunity whose growth is set to continue in the coming years. Our innovations in this field, as well as in REUSE technologies, decarbonizing local energy production and hazardous waste treatment, confirm our position as a global champion of ecological transformation, to best support local players and build a desirable future in the region", says Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer.

Veolia in the Near and Middle East : - 50+ years of activity in the region in the water, waste and energy sectors for municipal and industrial customers - 1.1 bn turnover in 2023 - + 11,000 employees - 6.72 million people connected to sanitation by 2023 - 4.57 million people supplied with drinking water by 2023 - 5 Mm3 of desalination capacity built in the Middle East, representing 15% of installed capacity in the region (through Sidem) - + 75 mobile water treatment units deployed - 4.1 million tons of industrial waste treated in 2023 - 656 million kWh in electricity savings since 2019 with Enova - + 600 KT of CO2 avoided - + 350 KT hazardous waste treatment capacity Veolia in Saudi Arabia: - 35+ years of activity - €280 M turnover in 2023 - 2,500 employees - 9 million people supplied with water and wastewater services thanks to contract with Riyadh National Water Company - 200 Mm3 of treated wastewater - 175 KT of CO2 avoided - 280 KT hazardous waste treatment capacity

1 Including OPEX and CAPEX - GWI Desalsata