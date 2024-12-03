Class Announces Partnership with Docebo to Transform Virtual Training for Corporate Learning & Development

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Class Technologies Inc., the global leader in virtual classrooms, today announced a strategic partnership with Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading provider of learning platforms, to transform virtual instructor-led training (VILT).

The partnership will empower Docebo customers to seamlessly integrate their existing Docebo training content into Class to better enable learners within a synchronous environment. Class will also provide Docebo users with new AI capabilities and analytics to measure learner engagement in real time and empower L&D leaders to deliver more effective upskilling and reskilling, onboarding, and leadership development programs.

“We are proud to partner with Class and bring our AI-powered learning platform’s efficiency and automation directly to virtual classrooms,” said Travis Burke, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Docebo. “Together, we share a vision for a more learner-centric future of learning that is focused on true engagement and more impactful outcomes for our global users.”

With the integration between Class and Docebo:

L&D workflows are significantly improved by allowing Docebo users to launch Class directly from Docebo. This integration automates course setup, scheduling, and enrollments within the Docebo environment, ensuring a seamless experience between the two platforms.

Instructors leading VILT sessions can now access and utilize learning content from Docebo courses within Class. Training materials from Docebo can be directly deployed to each learner in their own Docebo instance. This integration of LMS content in Class enables new and innovative training methods aimed at increasing engagement.

Learner performance and completion data is centralized within Docebo, with completion and learner records seamlessly transferring from Class. This enables instructors to effortlessly monitor learner progress and outcomes.

“At Class, we believe the best virtual learning is live, active and an experience,” said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. “Our partnership with Docebo empowers L&D leaders with new tools to create a more engaging and impactful experience for virtual training.”

To learn more about the integration and partnership, visit class.com/docebo.

About Class Technologies, Inc.

Class is the virtual classroom for learning and development - built upon the audio and video capabilities of Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Developed by Class Technologies Inc., Class enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ businesses and schools and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software globally. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit class.com, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

About Docebo

(NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business. Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.