Wipro and Netskope Partner to Offer Cybersecurity Optimization Advisory Services

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a partnership with Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) leader, to provide global enterprises with an integrated service that optimizes and improves cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.

Wipro’s CyberTransformSM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, analyzes organizations’ current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, provides consolidation guidelines, and delivers cost-optimized methods resulting in improved business performance.

“Many organizations today face the challenge of managing application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations,” said Saugat Sindhu, Global Head, Advisory Services, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “Through this partnership with Netskope, we will be able to deliver tailored SASE business cases and comprehensive financial analyses, enabling our clients to optimize their cybersecurity spend and achieve superior performance outcomes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value for our enterprise clients.”

Wipro’s CyberTransformSM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, leverages Wipro’s proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC), a content service that monitors industry-specific national and international regulatory amendments, and Netskope’s Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based offering providing detailed financial analyses and tailored business cases.

“Wipro CyberTransform SM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, provides clients with a comprehensive view of SASE economic and productivity benefits for different network and security transformation scenarios, enabling them to make faster and better decisions to reach desired business outcomes,” said David Klippel, VP of Business Value Services, Netskope. “Netskope is pleased to extend its partnership with Wipro to enhance their Advisory and consulting service in optimizing cybersecurity and infrastructure cost and performance against strategic business outcomes.”

For more information about the partnership, and the full line of Wipro managed services powered by Netskope, visit https://www.wipro.com/partner-ecosystem/netskope/

