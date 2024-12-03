Perry Homes Acquires MasterCraft Builder Group, Expanding Operations in Florida

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perry Homes, one of the largest privately held homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of MasterCraft Builder Group, a highly respected homebuilder in the Jacksonville, Florida region.

Todd Chachere, Chief Executive Officer of Perry Homes, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition:

" We are excited to welcome MasterCraft Builder Group to the Perry Homes family as both organizations' values closely align. This partnership accelerates our growth in Florida while honoring MasterCraft Builder Group’s reputation.”

Chris Shee, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of MasterCraft Builder Group, discussed the careful consideration behind the decision to partner with Perry Homes:

“ Selling MasterCraft Builder Group was a deeply personal decision. My brother, Brad, and I have built this company alongside an incredible team, and finding a partner who shares our values was essential. Perry Homes embodies the same commitment to quality, design, and exceptional customer care that defines MasterCraft.”

Builder Advisor Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor for MasterCraft Builder Group, LLC.

About Perry Homes

Perry Homes is the largest woman-owned homebuilder in the nation and has established a Tradition of Excellence in homebuilding over the past 57 years. Led by Kathy Perry Britton and founded by her father, Bob Perry, Perry Homes is committed to building quality, superior homes while providing first-class customer service before, during and after the construction of every Perry home. The homebuilder has earned a phenomenal reputation by evolving with the wants and needs of its 65,000+ customers, all while securing a 95% satisfaction rating. With more than 475 new home designs, buyers will find a robust selection of quality standard features and design options in every Perry home that radiate elegance and sophistication, including soaring ceilings, gorgeous walls of windows, open concepts, and flexible spaces to fit any lifestyle. Perry Homes offers a variety of timeless and modern architectural concepts and is currently building in over 120+ of the most sought-after communities throughout Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Florida. Perry Homes | Britton Homes is led by Executive Chair Kathy Perry Britton and Chief Executive Officer Todd Chachere. For more information, please visit www.perryhomes.com

About MasterCraft Builder Group

MasterCraft Builder Group has built a strong reputation in the Jacksonville area since its founding in 2011. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, choice, customer service & community, the company remains dedicated to delivering homes that meet the needs of homeowners in Northeast Florida. For more information, please visit www.mastercraftbuildergroup.com