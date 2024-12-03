Owner Resource Group Partners with Leading Behavioral Health Provider Purpose Healing Center

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce that ORG Opportunity Fund IV, LP, and its affiliates have completed an investment in Purpose Healing Center, LLC (“Purpose Healing” or the “Company”), a leading provider of behavioral health services. The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor for Purpose Healing.

Purpose Healing provides essential mental health and substance use disorder (“SUD”) services primarily to adult populations in the Southwest. The Company employs evidence-based, clinical treatment modalities to address a wide range of services including medical detox, residential treatment, as well as psychiatric and SUD intensive outpatient programs. The Company serves over 3,000 patients per year suffering from diagnoses including substance use disorder and co-occurring mental illness. Purpose Healing focuses on providing high quality care to underserved populations in the southwestern United States.

ORG has partnered with co-founders Gabriel Tomaeno, John Grako and Robin Byrne to recapitalize the business and support geographic expansion, investments in operations and strategic acquisitions. In addition to the Company’s existing owners, Chris Horton will join the Company’s executive team, providing complementary industry expertise and leadership. Together, ORG and management aim to address critical behavioral health challenges through increased access to care in underserved geographies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gabe, John and Robin and couldn’t be more excited to support the Company in its next phase of growth,” said ORG Managing Director Brad Esson. “We see tremendous opportunity to expand Purpose Healing’s footprint and build on its outstanding reputation for delivering life-changing care. We look forward to supporting the Company’s growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“ORG’s collaborative mindset and commitment to our vision stood out to us as we looked for the right partner. Their support goes beyond financial backing—they share our vision of making high-quality behavioral health care more accessible,” said Gabriel Tomaeno, Co-Founder of Purpose Healing Center. “We’re excited to leverage ORG’s resources and expertise to scale Purpose Healing’s impact and reach,” said John Grako, Co-Founder of Purpose Healing Center.

Founded in 2008, Owner Resource Group is a private equity firm based in Austin, TX. ORG has invested in numerous companies across the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution and business services sectors. ORG partners with industry-leading businesses looking for a growth partner and management teams hoping to establish or increase their ownership. For further information regarding ORG and its investments, please visit www.orgroup.com.

