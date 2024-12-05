Assistant Secretary for Technology and Policy (ASTP) Awards Audacious Inquiry the Artificial Intelligence Federal Contract

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights, announced today that the Assistant Secretary for Technology and Policy (ASTP) has awarded Audacious Inquiry, a PointClickCare company, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) contract. This is the first AI contract awarded by the ASTP, formerly the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and allows Audacious Inquiry to implement AI technology into ASTP’s operations infrastructure.

As part of this partnership, Audacious Inquiry will work to streamline and modernize ASTP’s internal operations infrastructure by applying state-of-the-art AI and Robotic Process Automation to seven key areas. The goal is to reduce manual tasks, errors, and processing times, allowing ASTP to manage increasing workloads effectively and continue to adapt to the ever-changing healthcare IT environment.

“We are perfectly aligned with ASTP’s broadened focus on AI policy and strategy,” said Greg Farnum, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Federal and Strategic Advisory at Audacious Inquiry. “By introducing AI and Robotic Process Automation technologies into ASTP's core operations, we will improve efficiencies, broaden technology use, and foster an environment of continuous innovation. We're thrilled to play a role in further modernizing the operations of a federal agency.”

This is a significant advancement in the digital transformation of federal agencies, leveraging artificial intelligence to operate more efficiently and better serve their constituents. This project provides a real-life example of how AI can be responsibly integrated into the government’s IT infrastructure by federal initiatives.

“Our partnership with ASTP is a testament to their dedication to introducing cutting-edge technologies to the healthcare landscape,” said B.J. Boyle, Chief Product Officer at PointClickCare. “By working hand in hand with governmental bodies, we are striving to revolutionize healthcare delivery and enhance patient outcomes through innovative solutions.”

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real‐time patient insights. More than 27,000 long‐term and post‐acute care providers, 3,600 ambulatory clinics, 2,800 hospitals, 350 risk-bearing providers, 70 state and government agencies, and every major U.S. health plan use PointClickCare for care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions across North America.

About Audacious Inquiry, a PointClickCare Company

The Audacious Inquiry team brings on-the-ground expertise in health information systems, public health information systems, and health information exchange combined with decades of experience working with and in federal and state agencies and health information exchanges. We understand the complexity of health IT policy and regulations with a team of subject matter experts in interoperability (including FHIR), health IT standards, public health, Medicare and Medicaid, long-term care, and skilled nursing facilities.