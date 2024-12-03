xMEMS Labs and Merry Electronics to Demo New 2-Way Over-the-Ear Headphone Reference Design with 30% Better Spatial Audio Localization Accuracy for Gaming at CES 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underscoring the importance of solid-state micro-speakers to the future of over-the-ear headphone design, MEMS audio and semiconductor pioneer xMEMS Labs and ODM Merry Electronics today announced they will demonstrate the new production-ready premium wireless over-the-ear headphone at CES 2025.

Merry Electronics’ premium wireless headphone reference design will be showcased at CES in The Venetian Hotel at xMEMS Labs Suite 29-235.

The reference design features xMEMS’ Cowell, the world’s smallest solid-state micro speaker, resulting in 30% better spatial accuracy for gaming and music as well as up to 50% weight reduction in the dynamic driver. Together, xMEMS and Merry Electronics have created a modular solution that headphone manufacturers can plug into virtually any headphone design – including open-back, closed-back, wired, and wireless – for next-level gaming and music listening experiences.

Fabricated as a single piece of silicon, xMEMS Cowell serves as a miniature midrange-tweeter in the 2-way headphone design, providing unmatched clarity and detail. The uniformity and consistency of the semiconductor process yield a +/-1° part-to-part phase consistency for perfectly matched left/right midrange and treble. In user studies, this near ideal phase matching has demonstrated a 30% improvement in spatial localization accuracy and over 15% improvement in spatial localization time versus major brand single-driver headphones providing a competitive edge to gamers who use this new 2-way concept.

According to xMEMS VP of Marketing and Business Development Mike Housholder, the xMEMS 2-way headphone concept, first introduced by xMEMS in July 2024, empowers audio manufacturers to deliver their gaming customers a competitive edge with next-level spatial audio accuracy, while also delivering a wider soundstage with improved sound clarity and detail.

“Our partnership with Merry Electronics underscores our belief that solid-state MEMS speakers will redefine all forms of personal audio – including headphones and gaming headsets,” Housholder said today. “Specifically, the market for gaming technology is booming and we’re looking forward to delivering improved spatial audio to consumers and other benefits in the future.”

Echoing the same vision, Allen Huang, CEO of Merry Electronics today noted that, “For more than four decades, we have focused all our product development efforts on electroacoustic products that advance the listening experience in communication, multimedia, and entertainment. This focus extends beyond science and engineering to create products that deliver exceptional sound for our global network of audio customers. Our partnership with xMEMS opens the door to an exciting new chapter in our quest to deliver exceptional sound that enriches the lives we lead.”

Merry Electronics expertly integrates four core competencies in its product development initiatives: electroacoustics, software, wireless, and battery solutions. The company provides global brands with customized, one-stop professional service covering development, design, and manufacture of precision components and finished products for customers

About Merry Electronics

A world-leading manufacturer of electroacoustic products, Merry Electronics was established in 1975, and specializes in the design and manufacture of earphones, headsets, speakers, microphones, batteries, and assistive listening devices (ALD) for mobile communication, multimedia and entertainment, accessory, smart homes, medical and healthcare. Headquartered in Taiwan, Merry Electronics has 18 worldwide locations in China, the United States, Singapore, and Thailand.

About xMEMS Labs

Founded in January 2018, xMEMS Labs is the “X” factor in MEMS with the world’s most innovative piezoMEMS platform. It began by delivering the world’s first solid-state True MEMS speakers for TWS and other personal audio devices and evolved its substantial IP to produce the world’s first μCooling fan on a chip for smartphones and other thin, performance-oriented devices. xMEMS has over 200 granted patents worldwide for its technology. For more information, visit https://xmems.com.