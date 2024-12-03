Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cleveland Clinic Reach Collaborative, Multi-Year Network Participation Agreement

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio today announced that Cleveland Clinic, with its Centers of Excellence for cancer care, cardiac services, and other conditions, will remain an in-network care option for 5 million Anthem Ohio members and millions more across the U.S. thanks to a new multi-year agreement between the two organizations.

In addition to extending Anthem members’ access to high-quality, affordable care at Cleveland Clinic, the agreement accelerates the two organizations’ quality-based payment initiatives. These models have been shown to improve health outcomes, moderate healthcare cost trends, and generate increased revenue for health systems with superior patient health outcomes. Anthem and Cleveland Clinic will also expand the use of digital technologies and data connectivity to simplify processes and reduce administrative work for Cleveland Clinic doctors and staff members.

“Cleveland Clinic has been a long-time and valued partner as we work together to improve health outcomes and moderate healthcare cost trends in Ohio,” said Jane Peterson, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio. “Our members from every corner of Ohio and across the country seek care and second opinions from Cleveland Clinic’s experts. Our new, long-term agreement ensures that care will continue for years to come.”

Anthem offers its commercial members in Ohio and nationally unique access to Cleveland Clinic experts through several programs, including:

The Cardiac Concierge Center of Excellence program, which provides travel and accommodations compensation and integrated care coordination for qualifying Anthem commercial members from anywhere in the country.

The Complimentary Clinical Review program, which offers Anthem commercial members with complex medical conditions and their doctors anywhere in the U.S. the ability to virtually consult with Cleveland Clinic’s world-class experts and review treatment options at no cost.

“Complimentary Clinical Review and Cardiac Concierge Center of Excellence are just two examples of the many ways we work closely with Cleveland Clinic to bring their state-of-the-art care to our members, regardless of geography,” said Peterson. “We’re excited to continue that work and to expand the spirit of collaboration we’ve built with Cleveland Clinic.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio

