Concord Technologies enters strategic partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concord Technologies (“Concord”), a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions, has entered into a comprehensive, partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., a global leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, to strengthen and improve data delivery and usage capabilities for users of its Exa® Platform, an integrated, single database PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and RIS (Radiology Information System) solution.

This partnership brings Concord’s cloud-based Secure Document Exchange platform into the Exa Platform, allowing users to check document status, route documents, and much more, directly within the system. This relationship also extends to include the integration of Concord’s Practical AI™ solutions into the Exa Platform, including enhanced data extraction and document classification tools, to automate the processing and routing of inbound documents, and improve the productivity of administrative teams.

“Konica Minolta was looking for a partner who understands the critical nature of healthcare information transmission, and its impact on clinic operations and patient care,” said Matthew Andersen, Executive Director, Product Management, HCIT. “We chose Concord for this reason, and because of their reliable transmission network, which boasts an industry-leading 99.99% uptime, and their AI-driven intelligent document processing capabilities. We know this partnership will dramatically improve operational efficiencies for our customers.”

“Ubiquitous, trustworthy exchange of data is essential in today’s healthcare environment,” added William Cavanaugh, President of Concord Technologies. “Our integration into Konica Minolta’s Exa Platform means Concord can provide its users with powerful tools to receive vital information when they need it. And that’s just the starting point. Concord’s Practical AI™ will unlock Straight Through Processing, a whole new way to leverage automation to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and, ultimately, improve business outcomes and the delivery of patient care.”

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies is a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions to healthcare providers, payers, and other highly regulated businesses. For more than 20 years, billions of sensitive records containing valuable patient information have been reliably, accurately, and securely sent and received across Concord’s digital health network, and today, the company processes over 5 billion pages of protected data each year. The company is also recognized for its best-in-class development of new artificial intelligence technologies, including Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to solving the most pervasive administrative challenges in the healthcare industry and for its industry-leading applications that help its customers grow and manage their business.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.