Wiz Selects Sygnia as an Inaugural MDR Partner for Newly Unveiled Wiz Defend

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sygnia is excited to announce its partnership with Wiz, integrating Wiz Defend into Sygnia’s managed detection and response (MDR) services to enhance cloud threat detection capabilities for joint customers. This collaboration combines the capabilities of Wiz Defend Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) alongside Sygnia’s incident response (IR)-driven approach, providing enterprise-wide visibility across IT and OT networks, both cloud-based and on-premise, and delivering 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and real-time response from battle tested IR experts. With Wiz Defend, Sygnia empowers organizations to neutralize cloud-based attacks, eliminate alert fatigue, and optimize security operations across the enterprise.

The new solution from Wiz draws upon the power of Wiz Integration Network (WIN) partners like Sygnia to better detect and respond to cloud-based threats. Sygnia was selected as a launch partner due to its leading MDR and IR capabilities. Sygnia MDR seamlessly integrates with Wiz Defend, empowering Sygnia analysts to detect and remediate cloud issues immediately.

The WIN platform enables bi-directional sharing of security findings across the cloud security ecosystem comprised of hundreds of industry-leading partners like Sygnia that help mutual customers detect and mitigate real-time threats. With the introduction of Wiz Defend, Wiz is now extending threat data to Sygnia to help analysts better prepare, investigate, detect, and respond to cloud incidents.

WIN enables mutual customers of Sygnia and Wiz to receive the following benefits:

Wider Coverage : Gain comprehensive visibility across your network by integrating Wiz’s expertise in cloud vulnerabilities into Sygnia’s MDR platform for enhanced threat detection across all environments.

: Gain comprehensive visibility across your network by integrating Wiz’s expertise in cloud vulnerabilities into Sygnia’s MDR platform for enhanced threat detection across all environments. Stronger Threat Detection: Tune out noise and laser focus on real threats by combining Wiz’s prioritized risk data with Sygnia’s proprietary detection rules.

Tune out noise and laser focus on real threats by combining Wiz’s prioritized risk data with Sygnia’s proprietary detection rules. Faster Response: Seamlessly transition to incident response with Sygnia’s best-in-class IR teams that have a proven track record of swiftly containing and defeating advanced cyber-attacks before they impact your business.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations seeking to eliminate blind spots and telemetry gaps in order to improve cloud incident response readiness, multi-cloud threat detection, investigation, and threat hunting.

“ To keep complex environments continuously secure in the face of an endlessly evolving threat landscape, you need complete visibility, purpose-built technology, powerful detection capabilities, and a deep understanding of attack behavior. This makes Wiz and Sygnia well matched and a powerful offering for both Wiz and Sygnia customers alike,” said Amir Becker, SVP Global Cyber Services, Sygnia. “ We’re looking forward to bringing an IR-driven approach to cloud security with the talented Wiz team and giving organizations the peace of mind they’re searching for.”

“ WIN partners are key to the success of Wiz Defend,” said Oron Noah, VP Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz. “ Customers want agility, choice, and to work with the best of the best – thanks to WIN, they get it in one place while also reinventing threat detection in the cloud. All of us at Wiz are immeasurably grateful for the amazing work of partners like Sygnia as they tackle real security challenges and innovate at scale.”

About Sygnia

Sygnia is the world’s foremost cyber response and readiness expert. It applies creative approaches and bold solutions to each phase of an organization’s security journey, meeting them where they are to ensure cyber resilience. Sygnia is the trusted advisor and service provider of leading organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies. Sygnia is a Temasek company, part of the ISTARI Collective. For more about Sygnia, visit Sygnia.co.