Mouser Electronics Announces Partnership with DS PENSKE for Formula E Season 11 with Debut in Brazil

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is gearing up to sponsor the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team as they begin Season 11 at the Sambadrome in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 7. Mouser is sponsoring the team throughout the 2024/2025 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX.

This is the first time that Brazil has hosted the Formula E season-opener, and the race will see two-time Formula E World Champion Jean-Éric Vergne joined by Maximilian Günther as they pilot the new GEN3 Evo car. The GEN3 Evo is faster, stronger, and more agile than its predecessors and features an aggressive new body kit designed to be stronger, more robust and more aerodynamic. It also allows for all-wheel drive, a first for a Formula E car.

"Mouser is thrilled to continue our support of the DS PENSKE Formula E team," said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. "We're also excited to see what the new car can do. With acceleration 0-60mph, 30% faster than a current F1 car, this is sure to be an exhilarating season."

"TTI is pleased to team up again with Mouser to support DS PENSKE and promote this dynamic sport and its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility," said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Executive Officer. "We will be looking forward to a winning year ahead."

"The new car promises to continue the evolution of Formula E and serves as a powerful showcase for the electric future of motorsports," said Fred Bell, Molex Vice President of Global Distribution. "Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the DS PENSKE team a safe and successful season."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Mouser and TTI in our partnership with the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team for another exciting season," said Alex Schenkel, KYOCERA AVX Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Formula E will complete a 16-race season spanning ten iconic venues as it continues to pioneer all-electric racing. The globe-trotting schedule includes a return to Miami, Florida, double-headers in Tokyo and Monaco, and Formula E's first-ever trip to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. A double-header finale in London, England, rounds out the largest Formula E race calendar to date.

Formula E cars are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motorsports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

