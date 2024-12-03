Affirm Expands Merchant Network Ahead of Final Holiday Shopping Push

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the launch of new merchant partners just in time for the peak of holiday shopping season. Eligible consumers in the US can now find Affirm at checkout and pay over time at:

Agape Diamonds for fine jewelry

for fine jewelry Discount Tires for auto repairs

for auto repairs Ever/body for cosmetic dermatology treatments

for cosmetic dermatology treatments FullBeauty for size-inclusive fashion

for size-inclusive fashion Garmin for electronics

for electronics Hotels.com for travel

for travel Living Spaces for home upgrades

for home upgrades Sweetwater for musical instruments and audio equipment

These retailers are some of the latest to join Affirm's global network of over 320,000 merchant partners, which has seen a more than 20% increase year-over-year. In the US, Affirm is integrated with over 60% of e-commerce, giving consumers a seamless checkout experience across a broad range of merchants. Additionally, consumers can access Affirm’s flexible payment options through the Affirm Card, the Affirm App, and top digital wallets, offering them access to Affirm anywhere they shop.

“ Credit cards are being left behind like unwanted lumps of coal as more consumers choose Affirm for its clear terms, lack of hidden fees, and lack of late charges," said Vishal Kapoor, Affirm's SVP of Product. " With the growing demand for smarter, more transparent payment options, these new merchant partnerships are a direct response – arriving just in time for the holiday shopping season."

Kapoor continued, “ During this past Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend, we saw a 40% to 50% year-over-year increase in the electronics and travel categories. While I'm no Santa, I do expect these items to stay at the top of shoppers' gift lists as the season comes to a close.”

This shift toward more flexible and transparent payment options is echoed in market data. According to Forrester Research, a leading research and advisory firm, the demand for buy now, pay later (BNPL) services is growing rapidly. As noted in their US Online Holiday Sales Forecast, they “ expect this trend to boost holiday sales as more shoppers use BNPL for both big-ticket and everyday purchases.”

Affirm’s users are also embracing the benefits of paying over time: “ I love to Affirm my purchases and have been hoping to see their payment option available at checkout in more of my go-to-stores,” said Olivia Martinez, an Affirm consumer. “ It helps me better budget, especially when I need to buy a lot of things at once. Plus, I go through their approval process each time, so when I pay with Affirm, I know that I’m not overextending myself.”

When choosing Affirm at checkout, consumers will go through a quick eligibility check. If approved, they can select from customized biweekly or monthly payment plans, with 0% APR available on eligible purchases. Affirm ensures complete transparency—consumers are never charged late or hidden fees.

Consumers interested in shopping with Affirm today can visit www.affirm.com or download the Affirm app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

