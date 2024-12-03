Citizens First Bank Chooses WaveCX for Enhanced Digital Engagement and Training

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaveCX, provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, announced today that Citizens First Bank has selected WaveCX to transform how the bank delivers customer-facing demos and internal training initiatives. Leveraging WaveCX’s comprehensive capabilities and demo offerings, the bank is equipped to streamline operations and foster significant employee and customer engagement.

Differentiating itself on service, Citizens First Bank is committed to providing its customers and communities with extraordinary service, beneficial technology and most importantly, lifelong relationships. Partnering with WaveCX positions the bank to further enhance its ability to provide its customers with the tools they need to navigate digital products and service offerings seamlessly and conveniently. While continuing to offer robust in-branch, phone and chat assistance, the customer-facing demos enhance these traditional methods of engagement, while also creating an additional self-service training channel that customers can review at their convenience.

In just the first six months, the bank has nearly quadrupled its demo offerings, demonstrating the platform's scalability and ease of use. Implementing WaveCX’s solutions equips the bank with greater control over the creation of as many demos as needed that can be tailored for various purposes in a cost-effective manner, as well as the ability to go to market much quicker with the rollout of new digital products and services.

The platform’s internal demos created for team members also ensure that the staff is well-equipped to provide superior customer experiences through a deeper understanding of the customer. The metrics behind demo usage highlight opportunities where customers can benefit from enhanced support, enabling Citizens First Bank to continuously elevate its high-touch service model and improve customer satisfaction.

“As part of our dedication to investing in the communities we serve, we are continually seeking innovative ways to meet our customers’ evolving technological expectations,” said Paul Abell, VP of Applications and Data Management, Citizens First Bank. “WaveCX assists us in powering an educational experience and an additional training channel that customers can review on their own time, at their own pace, wherever they may be.”

"We are pleased to collaborate with Citizens First Bank to help drive personalized, dynamic engagement experiences for both their customers and employees,” said Jon Tvrdik, CEO and founder. “Financial institutions like Citizens First Bank require a strategy that champions digital proficiency and user independence, anchored by a cost-effective platform. This partnership illustrates our shared commitment to technological innovation and customer-centric solutions, and we look forward to helping their team navigate their future technological roadmap."

About WaveCX

WaveCX is a cutting-edge platform designed to streamline operations and boost customer and employee engagement for financial institutions. With a focus on enabling banks and credit unions to leverage their existing data and drive better outcomes, WaveCX is helping define how FIs think about engagement through the digital channel. For more information, visit wavecx.com.