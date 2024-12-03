SIXT Achieves U.S. Expansion Milestone Opening 50th Airport Location at John Wayne Airport

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services –celebrates the opening of its 50th U.S. airport location at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Calif. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by SIXT leadership and local officials. (Photo credit: Joshua Sudock, Editorial Photographer)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – announces the opening of its 50th U.S. airport location at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Calif., part of the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area and the third most populous county in the state. The opening marks a milestone in the company’s robust expansion in the United States where SIXT now serves 50 of the most important airports in the country and operates more than 100 locations across 25 states.

Founded in Munich in 1912 by Martin Sixt with a modest fleet of three vehicles, SIXT pioneered the car rental industry in Germany. More than a century later, SIXT operates more than 2,000 branches in over 100 countries worldwide and generated a revenue of EUR 3.62 billion in 2023. The 50th U.S. airport location marks a significant achievement in SIXT’s journey of growth and innovation, further solidifying its presence in the United States which is by far the world’s largest car rental market and has become SIXT’s most important growth driver.

Since launching operations in the United States in 2011, SIXT has grown to become a key mobility player in the competitive U.S. rental car market by expanding its network, maintaining the highest premium share of fleet in the industry, connecting with consumers through premium service and innovative marketing, and by developing a well-trained and customer-focused staff of more than 2,000 team members who have been integral to the company outperforming well-established competitors in customer satisfaction.

As a result, SIXT achieved revenue of more than EUR 1 billion in the United States in 2023, more than doubling its U.S. revenues since 2019. In addition, through the first 9 months of 2024, revenues have grown more than 20 percent over the prior year despite a challenging market environment that has hampered many other market players.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: “The opening of our 50th U.S. airport location underscores the successful growth of SIXT and there is more to come. Demand for our premium offerings is high, which demonstrates putting the customer at the center of everything we do has paid off. SIXT is dedicated to serving business and leisure travelers in the markets and destinations that matter most to them and our new John Wayne Airport branch and continued expansion across North America reinforces that commitment.”

Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director, John Wayne Airport: “We are pleased to welcome SIXT to John Wayne Airport as they reach this exciting milestone. Their commitment to quality and variety in transportation options enhances the experience for travelers in Orange County, adding convenience and style for both business and leisure guests. We look forward to a successful partnership that supports our dedication to providing exceptional service to all who travel through our Airport.”

Conveniently located on the Arrival level between Terminals A and B, the new branch offers a premium fleet featuring a diverse selection of standard and luxury coupes, sedans, and SUVs. Customers can choose various vehicles to suit their needs, preferences, and budgets. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Other recent openings include William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, New York Times Square, New York Williamsburg, Downtown Anaheim, Chicago Lincoln Park, and Downtown Minneapolis, among others.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

