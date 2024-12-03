Watches of Switzerland Group and Zillion Partner to Offer an Embedded Insurance Benefit to Clients at Point of Sale

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watches of Switzerland Group, a business built on delivering world-class client experiences, has partnered with leading embedded insurance provider Zillion to offer a valuable client benefit at point of sale. Watches of Switzerland clients can now enjoy instant coverage for their watch and jewelry purchases with one-click on mobile, and without applications, appraisals or app downloads. The frictionless benefit enables an elevated client experience and exceeds the expectations of discerning consumers.

Focused on how it makes clients feel throughout every interaction with its brands, Watches of Switzerland has a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and unparalleled service. The company has partnered with Zillion to further enhance client care by offering a peace of mind coverage benefit with concierge service.

“ Exceptional client experiences are at the heart of everything we do,” says Lorcan McCabe, Regional Director of Watches of Switzerland. “ Zillion’s innovative product and white glove service aligns with our commitment to providing best in class services to our clients. It also complements how we strive to go above and beyond, even before our client walks through the door of one of our showrooms.”

“ Uniquely differentiated, Watches of Switzerland is the gold standard for client experience,” says Adam Black, Zillion’s Managing Director. “ Zillion is dedicated to the highest service standards while providing an immediate benefit at point of sale. This combination marries well with Watches of Switzerland’s focus on delight, and we are humbled to be partnered with a company that cares so deeply about its clients.”

About Watches of Switzerland

The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US) with a complementary jewellery offering. From 8 May 2024, the Group also owns the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

As of 3 September 2024, the Watches of Switzerland Group had 221 showrooms across the UK, US and Europe including 96 dedicated mono-brand boutiques in partnership with Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, TUDOR, Audemars Piguet, Grand Seiko, BVLGARI and FOPE and has a leading presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as seven retail websites. The Watches of Switzerland Group is proud to be the UK’s largest retailer for Rolex, OMEGA, Cartier, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches. www.thewosgroupplc.com

About Zillion

Zillion provides embedded insurance at the point of sale, making the experience instant and effortless for retailers and their customers. Qualified retailers can join Zillion’s exclusive partner network and offer peace of mind to customers in-store and online. Zillion’s technology platform is used by leading companies in the jewelry industry.