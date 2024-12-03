Sitetracker Acquires the ATLAS Software Platform from FTC Solar to Enhance Sitetracker’s Position as the Leading Full Asset Lifecycle Management Platform for the Renewables Industry

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker is pleased to announce today its acquisition of the ATLAS software platform from FTC Solar. This acquisition will enhance Sitetracker’s already differentiated solution for the renewables industry by adding the expertise of an ATLAS product that has been utilized by leading renewables companies for over a decade.

"Sitetracker’s commitment to leading both the renewables and digital infrastructure industries will be further enhanced with many of the unique features that ATLAS has built over the previous decade plus. Our core value proposition of aiding our customers in standardizing processes across complicated projects, enhancing data accuracy, and coordinating all workflows whether managed internally or externally will be further bolstered by this acquisition." Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker said. "We are excited to bring on the existing ATLAS customers, providing them with a more complete combined offering supported by our team of nearly 400 people and continuous learnings from our 350+ customers. Additionally, we are thrilled to roll out the ATLAS features to the current Sitetracker customer base which will allow us to further enhance our leadership position more broadly in the market, having just completed our best quarter partnering with over 20 new energy transition customers."

"We could not be more excited to complete our first acquisition, especially one such as ATLAS with a long history in supporting the renewables industry. This acquisition is representative of our commitment to pursue accretive growth inorganically as a supplement to the sizable internal initiatives driven by our product and engineering teams. We have been extremely selective in evaluating potential acquisitions since forming our corporate development team nearly two years ago. There remains a large number of high quality opportunities that can benefit from the scale and extensibility of Sitetracker’s global platform especially given the current fundraising market environment for less scaled companies. We will continue to be intensely focused on only the highest quality opportunities alongside our group of extremely supportive investors and other stakeholders," John Hanna, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy of Sitetracker said. “Partnering with companies in the digital infrastructure and renewables industries on a global basis across the full asset lifecycle of 'plan-build-operate-maintain' remains our core mission as we seek to expedite a cleaner and more connected world.”

"We are glad to see ATLAS transition to a fellow solar innovator with Sitetracker, where what we have built can continue to serve our growing industry,” said Andrew Morse, VP Software of FTC Solar. “We are excited to continue focusing on our core single-axis tracker offerings that address the evolving complexities faced by EPCs and asset owners."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow’s infrastructure. The global leader in full asset lifecycle management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, ENGIE, E.On, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, operate and maintain millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets for over 350 customers globally. By giving digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.