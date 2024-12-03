Atom Therapeutics and China Medical System Holdings Enter Exclusive Commercialization Agreement for Lingdolinurad (ABP-671) to Treat Chronic Gout and Hyperuricemia

ZHEJIANG, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Therapeutics Co. Ltd (Atom Therapeutics), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class treatments for inflammatory and metabolic diseases, announced today the company entered into an exclusive commercialization collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) for lingdolinurad (ABP-671), a novel oral small molecule URAT1 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic gout and hyperuricemia, in mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region.

Atom Therapeutics and CMS will execute a Contract Sales Organization (CSO) business model. Under the agreement, Atom Therapeutics will receive a substantial sum from CMS through upfront and milestone payments, and will pay marketing and sales service fees to CMS. Lingdolinurad is expected to generate substantial income and revenue from the sales collaborated with CMS. This event marks a significant advancement for Atom Therapeutics in the commercialization of ABP-671.

Atom Therapeutics is currently conducting multi-center Phase 2b/3 clinical trials of lingdolinurad worldwide, including in China and the United States. Lingolinurad reduces renal re-absorption of uric acid by inhibiting URAT1 (urate anion transporter 1). Results from multiple clinical trials have demonstrated that lingdolinurad is safe and effective at multiple dose levels (from 1 mg to 12 mg). The 2 mg once-daily tablet is expected to be as effective as benzbromarone (80 mg) and febuxostat (80 mg). The efficacy of lingdolinurad is maintained for over 24 hours without significant safety concerns, positioning it as a potentially safer and more effective treatment option for patients with chronic gout and hyperuricemia.

CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with a strong product lifecycle management capability, outstanding market promotion capabilities, and extensive commercialization experience. Through this collaboration, Atom Therapeutics will leverage the broad market channels and rich commercialization experience of CMS to achieve rapid promotion and broad clinical application of ABP-671 following its launch.

Atom Therapeutics CEO, Chairman and Founder William Dongfang Shi, Ph.D., commented, “This collaboration represents a deep integration of our two companies' business operations and strategic initiatives. We look forward to advancing the implementation and application of ABP-671 through this partnership, delivering more effective treatment options for patients with gout and hyperuricemia as soon as possible.”

About Atom Therapeutics

Atom Therapeutics Co., Ltd (originally named Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd) officially changed its name on October 8, 2024. Atom Therapeutics is a fast-growing innovative drug company focused on development of best-in-class small molecule therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory and metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product, lingdolinurad, is in late-stage clinical development for treatment of chronic gout. Another small molecule ABP-745, for anti-inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in the US and demonstrated good pharmacokinetics and safety, and will enter Phase 2 clinical trials soon. For more information, please visit: https://www.atombp.com or atombp.us.

About CMS

CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs. CMS focuses on the global first-in-class and best-in-class innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development of its advantageous specialty fields and expand business boundaries. While strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology business, CMS independently operates its dermatology and medical aesthetics business, and ophthalmology business, aiming to gain leading positions in specialty therapeutic fields, whilst enhancing the scale and efficiency. At the same time, CMS has expanded its business territory to the Southeast Asian market, striving to become a "bridgehead" for global pharmaceutical companies to enter the Southeast Asian market, further escorting the sustainable and healthy development of the Group. For more information, please visit: https:/veb.cms.net.cn.