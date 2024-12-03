Fanatics Fest Returns to New York City in 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fanatics has announced plans for the return of Fanatics Fest NYC - the immersive, interactive festival which captivated fans and collectors of all ages for the first time this past summer – which will take place from June 20 – 22, 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City. The multi-day event transforms New York City into the epicenter of fandom, collecting, and culture, and in 2025 will bring together even more of the preeminent athletes, leagues, teams and brands under one roof for an experience like no other.

In August, the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC hosted more than 70,000 fans across three days and based on the strong turnout, positive fan sentiment and social buzz, the 2025 event will be bigger and better. With significantly more space added for next year’s event, fans can expect an expansive schedule of live, on-site programming, panels and discussions; larger superstores and autograph zones; a much wider array of exclusive collabs and products; more space for league and brand activations; and a larger trading card and collectibles exhibit.

The first Fanatics Fest saw more than 300 athletes and celebrities participate throughout the weekend, and next year’s event will boast a roster of more than 500 of the world’s top athletes, artists, creators and entertainers, with many of the most popular attendees from last year making a return visit.

A trailer for Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 was also released today, created by Bolded, the branded division of OBB Media and the official content partner for Fanatics Fest, who will leverage its expertise in multi-platform content creation and storytelling to capture and showcase all the incredible moments throughout this one-of-a kind fan festival.

“Seeing the pure joy, excitement and enthusiasm from all the fans who attended our first event last summer was absolutely incredible and I could not be more excited to bring Fanatics Fest back to New York City this June,” said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. “We’re going bigger and better next year, adding hundreds of athletes and celebrities to the roster, blowing out the event space to add many more interactive experiences from the top leagues and teams, creating more opportunities for fans and collectors to meet their favorite athletes, more exclusive product drops and overall taking the entire event to a new level. June can’t come fast enough!”

From December 5 – 8, fans who attended Fanatics Fest this year will be eligible to purchase tickets for the 2025 event during an exclusive presale. The general public on sale will begin on December 13.

Fanatics Fest is an immersive, interactive festival where fans come together to celebrate their passions and gain exposure into new areas of the sports and collecting ecosystem, while also gaining access to exclusive apparel drops and collectibles products only available on-site during the three-day event. Fanatics Fest offers something for everyone, including interactive experiences with leagues and teams; star-studded panels, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets; surprise-and-delight moments; and live, on-site programming. Fanatics Fest also doubles as one of the biggest annual trading cards and collectibles shows where collectors can buy, sell and trade with hundreds of hobby shops and dealers.

“The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC delivered on our vision to create a unique, first-of-its-kind space that brought together fans from all backgrounds to celebrate their passions across sports, culture and collecting,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “The ‘FoMO’ was real, and we’re committed to taking everything fans loved about year one and making it bigger and better, while also taking the great feedback we received to heart and improving select areas.”

More information is available at FanaticsFest.com.